Adidas executive, Karen Parkin is stepping down as racist talk is ‘noise’

“It was clear to me that retirement and paving the way for change to unite the company was good for me,” Parkin said in a written statement.
Parkin
Came under fire
The last
A year after she told employees at a conference that she thought racism was “noise,” it was only discussed in the United States.
To A report in the Wall Street Journal
.
She
Also
She told employees she did not think Adidas had a problem with racism.
Parkin’s career at Adidas spans 23 years, according to Igor Landau, chairman of the Adidas AG Supervisory Board, adding that Parkin “always serves the interests of our company and our people.”
“Her decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and she believes that the new HR leader will push the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time,” Landau said in a written statement.
When leaving Tuesday, Parkin said he was committed to the goals of a more “diverse, comprehensive and equitable” organization.
Her earlier controversial statements, reported by the Journal, came shortly after The New York Times investigated
Less than 5% of employees at Adidas North American headquarters identify as black. The few who worked there were black
Expressing a sense of edge by their owner who routinely markets himself using famous block designers and brand ambassadors Beyoncé
And Kanye West.
Adidas said CEO Caspar Rorsted will take over as interim head of HR until a more permanent replacement is available.
The company recently launched Many initiatives aimed at addressing racial inequality
Internally and externally. By 2025, it plans to donate $ 120 million to US programs to address racial injustice and support black communities.
Rodstead recently sponsored a global committee to accelerate inclusion and equality for Adidas, with internal decision makers from “different racial and ethnic backgrounds” around the world, the company said.
Adidas has also set at least one goal 30%
Black and Latinx individuals and 2025 -23% of corporate roles will be filled by Black and Latinx employees at all new U.S. locations. Black and Latinx individuals expect to have 12%, the company said. Leadership positions in the US.
