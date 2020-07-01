Adidas executive, Karen Parkin is stepping down as racist talk is ‘noise’

“It was clear to me that retirement and paving the way for change to unite the company was good for me,” Parkin said in a written statement.

Parkin’s career at Adidas spans 23 years, according to Igor Landau, chairman of the Adidas AG Supervisory Board, adding that Parkin “always serves the interests of our company and our people.”

“Her decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and she believes that the new HR leader will push the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time,” Landau said in a written statement.