Advertisers have a Facebook view. Now here is what they wanted

Since Wednesday, many household names – from Hershey to Dennis – have officially paused the platform’s announcements as part of a broader boycott effort over concerns over Facebook’s misinformation and hate speech.
The Civil Rights Alliance, which includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on major organizations to stop advertising Facebook (FB)
Platform’s “in July for repeatedly failing to meaningfully resolve the expansion of hatred on its platforms.” Some brands are cutting costs by the end of this month, while homegrown giant Unilever is shutting down advertising At the end of the year
Not just on Facebook, but on social media.
Some analysts suspect the move will significantly reduce Facebook’s revenue Millions of small and medium businesses
It relies on the platform for advertising, but the pressure campaign appears to have kept Facebook safe. There are investors Is cluttered
And the Facebook leadership has had to address the problem repeatedly.
The company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday that Facebook’s CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with civil rights managers behind the boycott. Facebook framed the meeting as part of its regular involvement with “civil rights leaders and organizations.”
“They asked about Mark being present at the meeting, and we confirmed that Mark could join,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business. “We are waiting to hear back and look forward to the opportunity to continue the conversation.”
Now that groups have a Facebook focus, this campaign asks for participating brands 10 changes
Touching on every aspect of how the company works, from advertising to the execution of its leadership team to its implementation and its content moderation policies.
The list includes demanding that Facebook hire a C-suite executive with “deep” civil rights experience to evaluate products and policies for discrimination, bias and hate. Managers are calling for Facebook to pledge to do regular, independent audits of hate and misinformation; Eliminate public and private groups that focus on hate or violent conspiracies and stop recommending and reaching out to such groups; And give all moderators anti-partisan and hate training in the next 90 days.
The group wants Facebook to ban political ads with outright lies Faced criticism
For allowing the past. Facebook has in the past Defended
Policy, say Does not want
To censor political speech.
Although the campaign claims that taking these 10 steps won’t solve everything, organizers hope Facebook is serious about addressing the concerns.
Last week, Facebook Announced
It prohibits advertising that scares minorities, immigrants, racial or other groups. The company said it would start adding warning labels to user posts that violate “non-news” platform policies. (Facebook has previously refrained from taking action on politicians’ posts due to newspapers.) According to the campaign, Facebook will not take down posts labeled as “inadequate”.
On Wednesday, Facebook published A blog post
Some of the demands of managers are to address the work it is doing and the actions it is considering or have already taken. Also a Facebook executive A blog post has been published
The company said Wednesday that the company does not benefit from the hatred of the platform.
Margaret Duffy, a strategic communications professor and advertising expert at the Missouri School of Journalism, said the boycott could be a “watershed moment.” Duffy said of recent coverage Death of George Floyd
And other events in recent months have brought racial equality to the fore. “There is a whiff of genuine concern and social responsibility that brands and advertisers are showing,” she said.
The clock ticks for Facebook to address marketer concerns. “It’s too early to stick to how long our break will be,” said Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincy Advertisement
. “We need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where additional action needs to be taken.”
That feeling of Ben & Jerry echoed. “We don’t know what Facebook is doing, or when our break in advertising will end,” said Laura Peterson, a spokeswoman for the company.
CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.
