Advertisers have a Facebook view. Now here is what they wanted

Since Wednesday, many household names – from Hershey to Dennis – have officially paused the platform’s announcements as part of a broader boycott effort over concerns over Facebook’s misinformation and hate speech.

Facebook FB The Civil Rights Alliance, which includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on major organizations to stop advertisingPlatform’s “in July for repeatedly failing to meaningfully resolve the expansion of hatred on its platforms.” Some brands are cutting costs by the end of this month, while homegrown giant Unilever is shutting down advertising At the end of the year Not just on Facebook, but on social media.

Some analysts suspect the move will significantly reduce Facebook’s revenue Millions of small and medium businesses It relies on the platform for advertising, but the pressure campaign appears to have kept Facebook safe. There are investors Is cluttered And the Facebook leadership has had to address the problem repeatedly.

The company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday that Facebook’s CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with civil rights managers behind the boycott. Facebook framed the meeting as part of its regular involvement with “civil rights leaders and organizations.”

