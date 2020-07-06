Afghan translator who saved US lives and helped fellow translators escape danger becomes an American citizen

His journey to the US began on the battlefield of his home country, Afghanistan. Shinwari, 42, knew he was risking his life and endangering his family, and he worked for nine years as a translator for U.S. forces.

During that time, Shinwari saved the lives of many US soldiers who helped bring Shinwari and his family to America.

“If I was in Afghanistan – if I didn’t come here, I wouldn’t be alive right now. I’m going to die.” Shinwari told CNN Heroes in 2018.

He recalled his decision to stay with US soldiers after seeing the horror of the Taliban regime at the time. Shinwari knew that America needed translators, but he also understood the dangers.

“If the Taliban catches you, they will torture you in front of your children and families, make your film, and then send a warning to other translators to stop working with US forces,” Shinwari said.

Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cucinelli on Monday sworn allegiance to Shinwari and his wife in Fairfax, Virginia. Cucinelli was honored for the service of the Shinwari and for saving the lives of five American soldiers.

Time A particularly fierce battle in April 2008 Shinwari saved the life of Captain Matt Zeller, an American soldier. The Taliban attacked the Zellers’ unit while patrolling near the village of Waghez in Ghazni province. They lost a vehicle and were out and about themselves.

In 2018, Zeller told CNN Heroes that when the mortar round exploded, he was thrown into the ditch. When he regained consciousness, he believed he was going to die.

“I’m going to make peace with my fate and I’m going to fight,” he said.

Zeller did not notice that two Taliban fighters were coming to him. Shinwari, who was crawling through the bushes at the time, shot them. Shinwari stood on top of her and said, “I’m Janice. I’m one of your translators. You’re not safe.” Shinwari recalled bringing Zeller to safety and creating an inseparable bond.

“From that point on, we are closer than brothers,” Shinwari said.

After that, the Taliban put Shinwari on a hit list targeting translators working with U.S. forces. He reached out to Zeller to help him get a visa to come to the US. The process “will take several months, but it will take years,” Shinwari said.

At the time, the 38-year-old Zeller worked tirelessly to help Shinwari. He started the Change.org petition and reached out to his ties in Congress.

“I basically asked anyone who would listen, ‘Will you help me? I’m indebted to this person for my life. I’m ready to do anything. I’ll take the cash and call it something positive. I owe it anyway. I owe it. Tell me, ” Zeller told CNN.

Shinwari and his family finally got a visa in 2013. Once in the United States, Zeller helped the Shinwars settle into their new home. He helped Shinwari get a job, get a car, and guide the Shinwars through their first year in America. Zeller set up a Gofundme, which cost Shinwari $ 35,000.

But Shinwari thinks of other translators who are still in danger in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We are happy, but I am not happy about my colleagues and my brothers and sisters who have served the U.S. government in Afghanistan and Iraq, and they are still far behind,” he said. “I’ll fight for them, to get them here. And we can’t stop fighting. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. But I will fight for them.”

So Shinwari and Zeller created some of the money No one is left behind , A nonprofit that has helped rehabilitate thousands of combat translators in the US.

The team has helped more than 5,000 translators and their families come to the US, guiding them through the visa process. The company provides rehabilitation and support services upon their arrival, such as permanent housing, home furnishings, hiring and language skills.

“I won’t stop fighting until the last translator gets what’s left,” says Shinwari. “I promise them that I will never forget that my brothers and sisters still remain in Iraq and Afghanistan.”