Alabama-USC video game canceled, Tide Ad responds

The Alabama-USC sport that was to open the 2020 soccer time is officially canceled.

As of Thursday evening, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne explained the “current prepare is to perform the sport,” but that altered Friday night. The Pac-12 issued an announcement at 6 p.m. CT that its members would only enjoy meeting games this fall.

Byrne posted an rapid reaction to the Pac 12 news.

“As I’ve mentioned just before, USC Advert Mike Bohn and I had a number of discussions about the past a number of months, and we ended up both equally scheduling on participating in the soccer recreation on September 5 in Arlington,” Byrne reported. “With the Pac-12′s conclusion to transfer to a conference-only agenda, we will do our finest to regulate. What that appears like is to be determined.”

Alabama was to be paid out $6 million to perform the match in the property stadium of the Dallas Cowboys, in accordance to the contract signed in 2018.

The Pac-12 follows the Significant Ten’s determination released Thursday to just take the very same route regarding football scheduling in the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and basic safety of our university student-athletes and all individuals linked to Pac-12 sporting activities proceeds to be our quantity a person priority,” reported Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our choices have and will be guided by science and facts, and dependent upon the developments and indicators over the past days, it has grow to be crystal clear that we require to supply ourselves with most adaptability to schedule, and to delay any movement to the future section of return-to-enjoy functions.”

As it now stands, Alabama’s very first football activity on the program is Sept. 12 when Georgia Condition is scheduled to journey to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The very first SEC video game is scheduled for Sept. 20 when Ga is slated to pay a visit to Tuscaloosa.

