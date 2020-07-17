Alex Grinch adds an additional to #SpeedD in Norman

You want velocity, they never get substantially a lot quicker than Greenville (Texas) cornerback Caleb Johnson . The a few-star prospect verified to SoonerScoop.com on Thursday evening he has fully commited to OU’s 2021 course.

For Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch , it is all about velocity. The #SpeedD became the moniker for all OU enthusiasts to get accustomed to stating through 2019.

Johnson was probably a minimal below the radar till Might where by his recruitment took off. Becoming a member of OU in presenting were faculties like LSU and Florida, amongst various others. As a lot more colleges turned informed of his velocity, the much more provides that began coming his way.

Johnson has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-garden dash by his coaches and running as rapidly as 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters.

The addition of Johnson is yet another indicator of the secondary coming together for the 2021 course. OU entered the thirty day period with just just one commitment in Choctaw (Okla.) High’s Jordan Mukes. Now the Sooners are up to three as Johnson joins Austin (Texas) Johnson’s Latrell McCutchin in making the July transfer.

Johnson experienced 30 receptions for 429 yards and 6 touchdowns past year, but it has been very clear the Sooners see him as a person who can excel on the other aspect of the ball.

July and August figure to be pretty large for OU on the recruiting path, and Johnson is an additional sign of the Sooners earning their go.