Alex Pullin: Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing

Pullin, 32, was an Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and participated in all three Olympics. He is known as an experienced diver and has previously posted on social media about his passion for spearfishing.

“Paramedics were called to the post-immersion incident on Nineteenth Avenue in Palm Beach shortly after 10.30am,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement Wednesday. “One patient was treated at the incident site.”

Pullin is often referred to as a popular swimming spot, CNN affiliate 9 News reported, and previously went spearfishing at an artificial reef about 270 meters off the coast.

Another diver found Pullin unconscious without an oxygen mask, Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told 9News. At that time Pullin appeared to be diving alone.