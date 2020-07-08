Alex Pullin: Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing

Pullin, 32, was an Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and participated in all three Olympics. He is known as an experienced diver and has previously posted on social media about his passion for spearfishing.
“Paramedics were called to the post-immersion incident on Nineteenth Avenue in Palm Beach shortly after 10.30am,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement Wednesday. “One patient was treated at the incident site.”
Pullin is often referred to as a popular swimming spot, CNN affiliate 9 News reported, and previously went spearfishing at an artificial reef about 270 meters off the coast.
Another diver found Pullin unconscious without an oxygen mask, Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told 9News. At that time Pullin appeared to be diving alone.
“We understand he’s free diving and spearfishing on the reef,” Tritton said.
Pullin was found unconscious when he was brought ashore, 9 News reported. Emergency services performed 45 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but were unable to save his life.
“An unreal day at sea! The whales are singing and brewing around us, hanging out with great people, and bringing home plenty of fish per week,” Pullin wrote.
Tributes to the two-time boardcross gold medalist at the Snowboarding World Championship.
Snow Australia, the country’s organization for competitive skiing and snowboarding, said it was “shocked” by Pullin’s death.
“Alex Snow is a beloved member of the Australian community and he will be greatly missed.”
Fellow snowboarder and former Olympics teammate Jari Hughes paid tribute to Pullin on Twitter while floating in Palm Beach, Australia’s Gold Coast.
“It is an honor to be teammates and to run with you. I send my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP.”
