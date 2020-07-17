Alex Trebek provides health update amid pancreatic cancer fight: ‘My numbers are good’

Alex Trebek is sharing some optimistic information about his wellbeing as he proceeds treatment method for stage 4 pancreatic most cancers.









The Jeopardy! host also introduced a new four-week retrospective variation of the collection that will debut July 20.





The longtime Jeopardy! host posted a online video Thursday telling supporters he is been continuing his most cancers cure whilst the sport show has been on hiatus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am performing properly,” he stated. “I have been continuing my treatment and it is paying out off, even though it does tiredness me a fantastic offer. My numbers are superior. I am experience good.”

He’s been performing so properly, in simple fact, that he wrote a ebook: a memoir that is set to be revealed July 21.

Trebek also took the opportunity to plug some enjoyable news for Jeopardy! lovers. “I am in this article at home recording display openings for some quite distinctive Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July,” he mentioned. For the initially time at any time, the present will open up its vaults for a 4-7 days retrospective sequence starting up July 20. In accordance to a news release, the retrospective will highlight unforgettable contestants, remarkable times, and exclusive tournaments from the show’s 36-year historical past, which includes the series premiere, which aired Sept. 10, 1984.

The show’s producers combed by means of virtually 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series’ background, several of which have not been seen since their initially airing. The total program can be uncovered on Jeopardy.com.

Trebek closed his video with a message to his supporters. “Once again, I cannot wait to return to the studio and start off recording demonstrates for the new year in September,” he mentioned. “In the meantime, my desire for all of you: Stay harmless.”

