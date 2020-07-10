Allgaier taken to clinic for additional evaluation just after crash

Austin Cindric gained Thursday night’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway in time beyond regulation for his to start with victory of the time.

Cindric defeat Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain to claim the victory. Whilst it is his third Xfinity Collection win, it is Cindric’s to start with NASCAR get on an oval monitor.

“I do not treatment what condition the keep track of is, if it is dirt, oval, I really don’t treatment,” Cindric explained to FS1. “I’m just content this Snap-On Ford Mustang is in Victory Lane. We have occur so near all year. … I’m pumped. This is amazing. I’d appreciate to be able to appear back and do an additional efficiency like that tomorrow evening.”

The Crew Penske driver led 41 of the race’s 136 laps.

The best five was finished by Chase Briscoe and Anthony Alfredo.

Briscoe was second on the overtime restart, but bought loose exiting Switch 2 triggering him to slide back again. Cindric’s gain arrives soon after Briscoe won three of the last four races.

“I enjoy the person, but he’s gained enough,” Cindric joked.

The additional time complete was made by a Harrison Burton spin in Convert 3 with four laps remaining in the scheduled length.

The race was the initial of a doubleheader for Xfinity at Kentucky with the 2nd race established for 8 p.m. ET Friday night time. The best-15 finishers for tonight’s race will be inverted for tomorrow’s starting lineup. Myatt Snider and Jesse Small will start on the front row.

Stage 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Much more: Justin Allgaier taken to medical center for evaluation following previous-lap crash

Far more: Race effects, issue standings

WHO Had A Excellent RACE: Riley Herbst concluded runner-up for the next time this period … Ross Chastain bounced back again from an early speedway penalty and incident with Brett Moffitt to receive his 3rd-place complete. He’s completed in the top three in 4 of the last 5 races … Michael Annett finished sixth for his 3rd consecutive major-10 finish … Kyle Weatherman put eighth for his greatest vocation end.

WHO Experienced A Poor RACE: Jeb Burton and Brandon Jones wrecked on the 1st lap. Burton spun in Transform 2 and gathered Jones, who was eliminated for his 3rd consecutive DNF … Brandon Brown wrecked from contact with Justin Haley with 46 laps to go. He finished 27th … Colby Howard wrecked with 14 laps to go. He finished 32nd.

What is Next: Race No. 2 at Kentucky Speedway, Friday night time at 8 p.m. ET on FS1