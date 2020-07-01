Alyssa Milano hit back at the alleged Black Face photo

The actress posted on Tuesday in response to an article she accused of “backlash” over the “black face scandal.”
Nicole is the star of the “Snooki” polity hit MTV series “Jersey Shore” and is known for her tan.
CNN reached out to representatives for LifeJet for comment.
A spokeswoman for Polizzi, who was born in Chile and adopted as an infant by Italian-American parents, declined to comment with CNN.
Milano, who has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump, tweeted a few days ago about his alleged political smear campaign.
“Right Wing Trolls are still using this funny or die video parodying Snooki from the Jersey Shore,” she tweeted on Saturday along with a 2013 video from the parody. “Once you see the screen grab they’re using, you can close them with a link to the whole video.”
“Right / Putin is arming the dissolution culture,” Milano tweeted on Monday.
“Look who’s targeting & trending,” she wrote. “Are they trying to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Whoops. The false information campaign has begun. Be vigilant about what you post on social media. The truth is still important.”
