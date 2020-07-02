Among the Tristan reconciliation reports was Khalos K

Khalos Kardashian is not here for the internet shade.

Amid reports that she and Tristan Thompson are rekindling their relationship, the reality star posted some candid quotes about her loyalty to Instagram.

“Don’t talk to me about loyalty” begins with the first quote. “I still have secrets here for people throwing dirt on my name.”

The second quote, referring to Thompson’s past fraud scandals with Jordyn Woods and the Instagram model, is “your greatest test of how you treat people who have mistreated you.”

The couple – parents of 2-year-old daughter True – have reportedly decided to compromise at Kardashian’s recent 36th birthday bash because of the personal changes Thompson, 29, made during the quarantine.

“Tristan is struggling to prove himself and is a great father to Drew,” said one source Told the public.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Signs of a reunion were made clear in early June, when the NBA player and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star were pictured at Jordan Clarkson’s birthday party.

Kardashian has not publicly commented on her rumored relationship, except that her rumors were sparked in her towel this spring, and she was immediately fired.