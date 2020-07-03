Amy Emmerich of Refinery 29 is leaving after revealing toxic office

Emmerich made the announcement in an email to staff obtained by Siemens Business.

Her resignation comes Amid internal investigation Allegations of toxic office conduct at Refinery29. Vice Media, which owned a female-centered space last autumn, hired an outside law firm last month to conduct an investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokeswoman has previously told CNN Business that the investigations are the basis for “appropriate action” taken by the vice media.

Published by CNN Business a Prolonged investigation Kristin Barberich, cofounder and global editor-in-chief at Refinery 29 in June about the culture at Refinery 29, resigned amid public accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior. Barberich told CNN Business at the time, “I can’t see how my own perspectives and rights have prevented the changes needed to further that purpose and focus and provide these women with the help they need.” Barberich reported to Emmerich.

“After careful consideration, I decided to move from Refinery 29,” Emerich wrote in an email to his staff. “I have always fought for space, so this amazing team can create countless. I make this decision now so you can continue to do it. Now is the time for change, reflection and growth. For me personally and all of us moving forward. The stories we told, and you will continue to tell more I’m really grateful to be a part of building a platform and business that spans shorter articles and unheard of voices. I am so grateful to friends and colleagues who have the privilege of working with me, and look forward to the continued and continued success of Refinery29. Continue to take care of yourself and each other. “