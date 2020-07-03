World

Amy Emmerich of Refinery 29 is leaving after revealing toxic office

by Adam D. Crook
Amy Emmerich of Refinery 29 is leaving after revealing toxic office
Emmerich made the announcement in an email to staff obtained by Siemens Business.

Her resignation comes Amid internal investigation Allegations of toxic office conduct at Refinery29. Vice Media, which owned a female-centered space last autumn, hired an outside law firm last month to conduct an investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokeswoman has previously told CNN Business that the investigations are the basis for “appropriate action” taken by the vice media.
Published by CNN Business a Prolonged investigation Kristin Barberich, cofounder and global editor-in-chief at Refinery 29 in June about the culture at Refinery 29, resigned amid public accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior. Barberich told CNN Business at the time, “I can’t see how my own perspectives and rights have prevented the changes needed to further that purpose and focus and provide these women with the help they need.” Barberich reported to Emmerich.

“After careful consideration, I decided to move from Refinery 29,” Emerich wrote in an email to his staff. “I have always fought for space, so this amazing team can create countless. I make this decision now so you can continue to do it. Now is the time for change, reflection and growth. For me personally and all of us moving forward. The stories we told, and you will continue to tell more I’m really grateful to be a part of building a platform and business that spans shorter articles and unheard of voices. I am so grateful to friends and colleagues who have the privilege of working with me, and look forward to the continued and continued success of Refinery29. Continue to take care of yourself and each other. “

Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuque confirmed the news in a separate email to staff Thursday.

“I would like to thank Amy for her hard work during this time,” Dabuck wrote. “Her business vision and unstable energy helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She has left a brand ready to pursue the mission of all kinds of creative stories in all its forms. It helps all women to see, feel and claim their power at this crucial cultural moment in history . “

An Emmerich spokesman declined to comment beyond what was in the email.

Launched in January 2015 as Video Head at Emmerich. She was subsequently promoted to chief content officer in 2015 and added to the presidency in January 2019, According to her LinkedIn.

The union of Refinery29 sent a letter to Vice Media Management on June 11 calling for Emmerich to resign immediately. The letter, which was obtained by CNN Business, referred to allegations from staff that Emmerich had failed in a variety of ways, from “committing racist micro-development to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for staff.” Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the letter at the time.

“We are pleased that our June 11 letter to VMG management seeking the resignation of Amy Emmerich has finally been resolved,” Wrote in a tweet From its official Twitter account. “We look forward to working with new leadership with experience in overseeing the diverse @Refinery29 newsroom that is committed to serving a diverse audience.

