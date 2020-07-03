Amy Emmerich of Refinery 29 is leaving after revealing toxic office

Emmerich made the announcement in an email to staff obtained by Siemens Business.
“After careful consideration, I decided to move from Refinery 29,” Emerich wrote in an email to his staff. “I have always fought for space, so this amazing team can create countless. I make this decision now so you can continue to do it. Now is the time for change, reflection and growth. For me personally and all of us moving forward. The stories we told, and you will continue to tell more I’m really grateful to be a part of building a platform and business that spans shorter articles and unheard of voices. I am so grateful to friends and colleagues who have the privilege of working with me, and look forward to the continued and continued success of Refinery29. Continue to take care of yourself and each other. “
Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuque confirmed the news in a separate email to staff Thursday.
“I would like to thank Amy for her hard work during this time,” Dabuck wrote. “Her business vision and unstable energy helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She has left a brand ready to pursue the mission of all kinds of creative stories in all its forms. It helps all women to see, feel and claim their power at this crucial cultural moment in history . “
An Emmerich spokesman declined to comment beyond what was in the email.
The union of Refinery29 sent a letter to Vice Media Management on June 11 calling for Emmerich to resign immediately. The letter, which was obtained by CNN Business, referred to allegations from staff that Emmerich had failed in a variety of ways, from “committing racist micro-development to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for staff.” Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the letter at the time.
