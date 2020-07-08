entertainment

‘Amy Wishing’ review: Amy Schumer takes fans backstage from her difficult pregnancy

by Henry L. Joiner
Mainly filmed by Schumer and her husband Chris Fisher, the audience is warned that Schumer has had a difficult pregnancy, and this HBO Max show shows her throwing herself in different places. In fact, it’s hard to imagine Fisher pulling out his phone every time his wife became awkward, so that he could capture the moment, which speaks to a certain degree of commitment to the process.

The level of personal detail, in theory, is a testament to Schumer’s inseparable externality, and highlights the balance between juggling pregnancy and work – in this case, high-quality career touring clubs to improve her subjects.

Seeing the Schumer workshop and fine-tuning her action proves to be a more unique aspect of the project. In addition, there is a clash over her decision to talk about her husband – part of the show, the confirmation that she calls the “mild” end of the autism spectrum.

Directed and edited by Alexander Hammer (who worked on Beyonc యొక్క’s “Homecoming”), there is a video on “Amy’s Expectations” Travel The couple is married, Tracks Schumer like her Participates in protests Against the moments when then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh and her dog take to the stage, Pooches proves to be the steal of the final scene, even in a veritable-style documentary. In addition, many ultrasounds, run-ins with paparazzi and, without forgetting anyone, vomiting.

Schumer remembers the prospect of this exercise being very spontaneous, at one point asking if she felt small, and at another point looking directly into the camera and saying, “Stars, they’re just like us.”

READ  Rock & Roll Hall of Fame replaces live induction ceremony with HBO Special

Inevitably, however, part of the appeal also confirms a definite glance at the people and the US weekly. For anyone who doesn’t want such access, Schumer’s discussions with people like Colin Quinn and Jerry Seinfeld provide a more intriguing window into her professional world.

Although physically unstable, “I can always perform,” Schumer said. “You only have to do your work.”

Comedians regularly invite audiences into their lives and heads, seeking to extract significant truths from their personal experiences. As “Amy expects” offers such an intimate portrait, it is almost impossible to separate the person from the project, that is, Schumer’s level of interest in determining how far this documentary diary provides.

“Expecting Amy” premieres July 9 on HBO Max. Like CNN, HBO Max is a unit of WarnerMedia.

