An Indian family arrested for violating lockdown terms has died in police custody

The Tamil Nadu High Court on Tuesday said there was sufficient evidence to charge the police officers involved in the case based on the victim’s injuries and official statements.

The deaths have sparked outrage in India over police brutality, with men accused of torturing the couple before the deaths of family members, politicians and human rights activists.

CNN has tried several times to contact local police to comment on the allegations. The preliminary police report states that the men sustained their injuries at the time of the arrest. Officials have not commented publicly on these allegations.

According to court documents, the two officers have been suspended and the state hopes to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, most notably the FBI of India.

The non-profit Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative said in a statement Monday that the case highlights the need for India to create stronger legislation to prohibit and prosecute police violence and custodial death.

“This sends a chilling message about the failure of police and politicians to raise accountability measures for illegality, no matter how broken the system is,” said India Executive Committee Chair Wazahat Habibullah Said in a statement

Habibullah called on India to ratify the United Nations Convention against Violence.

Expressing condolences to the family of Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, he appealed to the government for justice for the two.

“It’s a tragedy when our defenders become oppressors,” he said Said in a tweet Last week.

What

On the night of June 19, Jayaraj and his son Bennix According to court documents, they are selling mobile phones at their shop in Sathamkulam – only identified by their first names in court documents.

When they rejected police requests to comply with the terms of the Coronavirus Lockdown, they said the shops had to be closed overnight, according to documents, and they were arrested. Tamil Nadu recorded More than 90,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,200 deaths , One of the most deprived states in India.

According to court documents, the father and son were taken to remand the next day for medical examinations.

At 7.45pm. On June 22, Bennix was hospitalized, where he died less than two hours later, according to court documents. An hour after the son’s death, Jayaraj was admitted to the same hospital and died the next morning, documents say.

It is not clear how the two men died. The Madras High Court, the highest court in the state, has ordered the postmortem of the bodies but the results have not been released yet.

In a Video Statement in Local Media , Jayaraj’s daughter Percy – who uses only her first name – claims her father was pushed to the ground and beaten by police.

According to Percy, when her brother Bennix saw her father being beaten, he tried to stop it, but was also assaulted.

A wider problem

Police in India say “routinely torture and flat arrest policies are used with little or no accountability” Human Rights Watch

CNN contacted several senior officials in Tamil Nadu on the brutal allegations against father and son but did not respond.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday said local police were “trying to make the evidence disappear”.

“In fact, they are even brave enough to threaten the judicial officer with a tear during his trial,” the court said.

In 2018, the last year in which statistics were available, 70 deaths were reported in police custody, the Indian Crime Records Bureau said.

There have been 12 deaths in Tamil Nadu – 5% of India’s population in the state.

In India, the deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix have been linked to the assassination of George Floyd by police officers in the United States on social media to protest the excessive use of police force against blacks.

Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Parliament and India’s former Representative to the UN, contrasted the reaction to the deaths in India with the case not leading to protests, to the global influx of Floyd.