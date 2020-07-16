Asteroid information: NASA reveals ‘hazardous’ asteroid larger than London Eye on near approach | Science | Information

Asteroid 2020ND is a certainly monstrous space rock, measuring in at 170 metres – and it is heading to make a close approach to Earth in just a couple days. The whopping house rock is pretty much 1.5 times the sizing of the London Eye, which is 135 metres in height. And NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have unveiled the asteroid will make its closest method to Earth on July 24, when it will arrive inside just .034 astronomical units (AU) of our earth.

1 AU (149,598,000 km) is the length among the Earth and the Sunshine, so arrive Saturday, the asteroid will be 5,086,327 kilometres from our planet – a hair’s width in astronomical terms. The room rock is also travelling at a staggering 13.5 kilometres for each 2nd – or 48,000 kilometres for each hour. At .034 AU, NASA has described the object as a “potentially harmful asteroid (PHA)”. The place agency stated: “Potentially Harmful Asteroids (PHAs) are at the moment described centered on parameters that measure the asteroid’s opportunity to make threatening near ways to the Earth. “Specifically, all asteroids with a bare minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of .05 au or considerably less are considered PHAs.”

Thanks to its relative closeness, it is also a in the vicinity of Earth item (NEO), providing the house agency the perfect prospect to research it. NASA said on its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) internet site: "NEOs are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of close by planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighbourhood. "The scientific desire in comets and asteroids is due mostly to their position as the rather unchanged remnant particles from the solar procedure formation method some 4.6 billion decades back. "The large outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) shaped from an agglomeration of billions of comets and the remaining above bits and items from this formation course of action are the comets we see these days.