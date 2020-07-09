Australia’s border community is split in two by a coronavirus lockdown

The twin towns of Albury and Wodonga, commonly called Albury-Wodonga, on each side of the Murray River separating New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, have long served as a community and an economy.
Many of their 100,000 residents cross the border to go to work and school everyday. Businesses run along either side of the river. The two cities share the same hospital, which is located on the NSW side of Albury but under the Victoria Health System.
The border was closed Wednesday as authorities scrambled to avoid a second wave of infections across the country. For the past few weeks, Victoria has been struggling to make a sudden return of the coronavirus in Melbourne, as the number of cases continues to rise.
Authorities blocked major roads shortly after midnight between Victoria and NSW – the first time in 100 years that the border was closed for the last time during the Spanish flu epidemic.
People from Victoria are banned from entering NSW, but are granted exemptions for certain benefits and occupations, including border residents in settlements such as Albury-Wodonga.
Online applications for border permits began on Tuesday night, but the website crashed about 45 minutes after it was launched, with 44,000 people applying, according to Australia’s national broadcaster ABC.
There are 55 ground crossings between Victoria and NSW, extending over 1,000 kilometers (621.3 miles) across the border. Albury-Wodonga is home to some of the busiest crossings of all – and the biggest freight route in Australia, raising concerns about the economic loss to the region.
“Complete frustration and confusion”
Early Wednesday morning, traffic at the border checkpoint on the Lincoln Causeway stretched for miles, the main line connecting Albury and Wodonga, and police officers inspected every crossing car.
Wodonga Mayor Anna Speedy said some Wodonga residents – from the Victoria side of the border – had taken 50 minutes to go through the checkpoint at 6am to work in Albury, saying the situation was “unacceptable”.
“Unfortunately today we started out as expected with complete disappointment and confusion,” Speedy told reporters next to the checkpoint.
“At 7.30am, in the middle of my city, there was traffic in the heart of the city,” she said.
Speedes said her government is working with NSW police to implement some more practical policies.
“We need to do better. We definitely need to find solutions because this is completely unattainable for our community.”
Albury Mayor Kevin Mack said three people from Melbourne were caught crossing the state border into Albury on Wednesday morning. He said the police had turned them away.
This week, Albury registered two new coronavirus cases for the first time in weeks. A resident returning from Melbourne was infected with the virus and sent it to a family member, local health officials said.
Truck driver Bikram Gujral, who waited in line at the checkpoint, said he understands the boundaries are tight.
“Obviously this will disappoint anyone. But whatever the government is doing, it’s for our benefit, so I think it’s the right thing to do if it’s in favor of keeping us safe,” he said.
Separated by a border
But for some, the closure of the border may deprive them of the last chance to see their loved one.
In April, Smithers, 29, was diagnosed with terminal bone cancer at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Center in Albury on the NSW side of the border.
She and her husband, Chris Carter, live in Wodonga toward Victoria.
“Our house is in Victoria. We go into New South Wales every day to get to this hospital. With the border closing … I’m here. Fortunately the hospital gave me a bed last night,” Carter said.
But Carter’s parents traveled from Canberra to Wodonga to see the couple, he said, not heading to NSW.
“My parents came to help me and April,” Carter said. “But now they’re not residents. They don’t have medical treatment to go to New South Wales. … They won’t see April until we figure out how they got their pass.”
Reproduction of the virus represents a problem facing authorities around the world as they seek to reopen cities after prolonged lockdowns. Australia has been named one of the most successful countries in the world in combating and containing the virus, closing its border and restricting international travel early.
Residents of the second largest Australian city are not allowed to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, care, exercise or work. Cafes and restaurants that were allowed to reopen weeks ago will only return for delivery and delivery. Beauty and personal services will be closed, as well as cultural and entertainment venues.
