Australia’s border community is split in two by a coronavirus lockdown

The twin towns of Albury and Wodonga, commonly called Albury-Wodonga, on each side of the Murray River separating New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, have long served as a community and an economy.

Many of their 100,000 residents cross the border to go to work and school everyday. Businesses run along either side of the river. The two cities share the same hospital, which is located on the NSW side of Albury but under the Victoria Health System.

The border was closed Wednesday as authorities scrambled to avoid a second wave of infections across the country. For the past few weeks, Victoria has been struggling to make a sudden return of the coronavirus in Melbourne, as the number of cases continues to rise.

Authorities blocked major roads shortly after midnight between Victoria and NSW – the first time in 100 years that the border was closed for the last time during the Spanish flu epidemic.