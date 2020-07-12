Autosport Podcast: Hamilton’s Styrian GP qualifying lap “not from this world” – F1

Lewis Hamilton’s pole position lap for the Styrian Grand Prix gave yet another well timed reminder of his soaked-weather prowess on a day Components 1 wanted persistence with the appalling temperature.

Just after the closing observe session at the Pink Bull Ring was washed out, there had been very true fears that qualifying on Saturday afternoon may well also tumble by the wayside as the forecasted storm delivered torrential rain.

But following a 45-moment hold off from its scheduled begin time, qualifying got underway in difficult situations with drivers reporting bad visibility and aquaplaning.

With Mercedes crew-mate Valtteri Bottas hampered by a brake problem, Hamilton blitzed to pole by 1.2 seconds from Pink Bull’s Max Verstappen, which he afterwards claimed reminded him of his famed earn in equally soaked 2008 British GP.

