Azerbaijan basic amongst troops killed in Armenia border clash

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption The funeral in Azerbaijan for 1 of the dead troopers

Azerbaijan states a person of its generals and five other officers have been killed in a third day of combating with Armenian forces on the countries’ border.

An Azeri private also died, bringing the formal Azeri demise toll so much to 11.

Azerbaijan says weighty fighting is continuing in Tovuz district, bordering on Tavush in north-japanese Armenia.

Armenia suggests two Armenian officers had been killed. Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed location to the south, stays tense.

Each sides accuse just about every other of shelling civilian areas on the border as well.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry stated a 76-yr-aged guy was killed in the village of Agdam, by Armenian shelling.

Earlier the ministry reported 4 Azeri troops had been killed in clashes on Sunday and Monday, involving tanks and artillery.

Meanwhile, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling the city of Berd.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, managed by ethnic Armenians, remains unresolved.

Azerbaijan’s navy explained it had destroyed an Armenian fortification and artillery and had inflicted casualties on “hundreds” of Armenian troops. Armenia denied suffering any casualties on that scale, but reported various wounded aside from the two officers killed.

Amongst the 6 Azeri officers killed had been Maj-Gen Polad Gashimov and Col Ilgar Mirzoyev.

Armenia named its useless officers as Maj Garoush Hambardzumyan and Capt Sos Elbakyan.

The two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus fought a bitter war in the 1990s, when Armenia backed the the greater part ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as section of Azerbaijan.

At an emergency assembly on Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mentioned: “Armenia’s political and military leadership will bear the complete obligation for the provocation.”

Armenia, even so, accused its neighbour of “using artillery in an assault aimed at capturing [Armenian] positions”.

Impression copyright

Getty Visuals Picture caption



Azeri artillery – several years of diplomacy have failed to relieve tensions





On 6 July, President Aliyev explained peace talks with Armenia to settle the extended-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict experienced stalled.

He termed recent talks concerning the countries’ international ministers “pointless”.

The Organisation for Safety and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has very long been hoping to mediate a settlement of the conflict, which dates back again to the 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group – diplomats from France, Russia and the US – is striving to develop on a fragile ceasefire agreed in 1994.