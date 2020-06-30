London (CNN) – Walkers are relieving themselves Queen Elizabeth Scottish residence, staff said.

Employees at Balmoral Castle , The queen frequently visited for holidays throughout the year, complaining that wet wipes were left in the estate and urged people not to use the area as a public toilet.

Most public facilities in the United Kingdom have been closed due to the country’s lockdown, but people are allowed to exercise and socialize outside, many seeking quiet outdoor spaces if nature calls it a day.

Balmoral staff wrote, “Most wiping in the estate today is overlooked.

“Part of the problem is that most biodegradable wipes are ignored in rural areas,” they added. “Also, people are choosing to relieve themselves next to busy ways or monuments without going a little further to prevent pollution.”

But the castle admits that people need to relieve themselves while roaming around the royal estate.

“If you need to urinate, please at least 30 meters away from the lochs or streams,” they said in a tweet Sunday. “If you need to disinfect, do as much as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury the feces in a shallow hole and replace the turf.”

The Queen and family spend many weeks each year on a 50,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands.

She spent most of her UK lockdown at another royal estate at Windsor, near London.