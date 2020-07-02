‘Banking while Black’ incidents highlighted as protesters bring racism to America

“I have a customer here – he’s not our customer. He’s actually trying to cash the check and the check is fraudulent. It doesn’t match our records,” said a bank employee on CNN’s 911 call recording.

For many African Americans, what happened to the McCoons in December 2018 was a common experience. Another entry in banking is when the block grows on the list of people who call police on African Americans who do things everyday.

In the McCowns case, although the bank’s staff could not reach their employer to verify the check, he followed the protocol and provided two forms of identification and fingerprint.

Eventually the police approached his boss and verified that the check was valid and let him go. The bank apologized, saying its tellers were “hyper-vigilant” following the events surrounding the fraud checks. He then cashed his check at a different Huntington branch without incident.

“It’s very embarrassing,” McCowns said at the time. “The person who made that phone call – that manager, that teller – whoever made that phone call, I feel like they’re judging.”

A branch manager used racial slurs on him

Racial profiling is often done in financial institutions, but many people rarely report it or file lawsuits because such cases are difficult to substantiate, prosecutors said. Others make their deposits or cash their checks and move on.

With the growing resentment against systemic racism following the murder of George Floyd, more and more blacks are sharing their banking experiences. Last month, Florida lawyer and businessman Bendrick Watson filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo alleging that a bank manager used racial slurs while trying to open an account.

Watson had a personal checking account at the bank and was at a branch near Tampa to open a business account for his law firm in April last year. When the banker searched through corporate records, Watson told CNN that he found out he had a record label business and started asking questions.

“They didn’t believe it was business for me,” he said.

Teller brought in a branch manager who started going through Watson’s information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him N *** er.

“My jaw literally dropped – I was scared, ‘Did he really say that?’ ” I sat back. He started talking. He started to scare me. It’s hard to explain. ”

The branch manager apologized, saying he did not understand it and described it as a “slip of the tongue.” He quickly gathered his belongings and headed to his car.

“When you go to the bank, your guard is down. You don’t get called a racist word,” Watson said. “I’m a customer at this bank. I’m in this bank. It’s physically hurt.”

Watson said he hopes to bring awareness to his case in hopes that it will help banks improve their relationships with black small business owners.

Shortly after the incident, his lawyer, Rodal, reached out to the bank on behalf of his client. The regional manager wrote a letter apologizing to Watson and the incident was unacceptable.

“Although the pronunciation of the offensive word may seem unintentional, we understand that this has caused your client inconvenience and with good reason,” Rodale, regional manager, wrote in a letter to CNN. “Wells Fargo does not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances, and we have taken corrective action against the former branch manager.”

In a statement to CNN, Wells Fargo said the branch manager resigned as the bank was preparing to fire him and he was not eligible to return.

“We are very sorry and apologize for the terrible experience,” the statement said. “Wells Fargo does not tolerate any discrimination. We will take all the allegations of discrimination against our customers and employees very seriously and take steps to address them.”

A teller refused to deposit his check

Michigan resident Santor Thomas recently signed an agreement with the bank over a racial discrimination lawsuit filed this year after Teller refused to deposit his checks.

In January, he traveled to the TCF Bank branch in Livonia to open a savings account in a racist case against his former employer and deposit checks from a settlement. He has a checking account at the bank.

A bank employee asked him how he got the money, and called police to report him trying to deposit fraudulent checks, the lawsuit said. Four police officers came and interrogated him.

“There is something else here,” his lawyer, Deborah Gordon, said at the time. “And in my opinion there is only one thing: banking while black.”

Santor went to a different bank, opened an account and deposited his checks with no problems. The bank apologized in a statement to CNN at the time.

“Local police should not be involved. We strongly condemn racism and discrimination,” it said. “We take extra precautions with large deposits and requests for cash and in this case, we are unable to verify the checks.”

After filing the lawsuit, he has since met with TCF board chairman Gary Torgo.

“He feels comfortable with the assurances that the incident was an unfortunate mistake and does not reflect the bank’s business practices,” Gordon told CNN.

The law makes it difficult to seek compensation

Since the murder of Floyd, a police officer in Minneapolis, and the demand for justice and corporate accountability, banks have been calling for addressing racial profiling.

Legal experts said racial discrimination at banks for years was limited with limited legal aid.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in businesses such as theaters, restaurants, and hotels, but banks are not listed, making it difficult for individuals who have profiled in financial institutions to win lawsuits in federal court, civil rights lawyer Gordon said. .

“This action was written in the midst of the civil rights movement. African Americans are unable to sit at a lunch counter, stay in a motel or go to the movie,” Gordon said. “The 1964 Act only attempted to address these violations in the public eye. This law needs to be amended, but I doubt if it will happen.”

Some states have approved measures to address loopholes. In Michigan, most of the civil rights law passed in 1976 applies, Gordon said.

Some banks have pledged to make efforts to create a welcoming environment for minorities.

“As a Minneapolis-based company, we were asked questions at the time about how we can help implement changes in systemic inequality, both socially and economically, that have contributed to the recurring tragedy,” said U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer Greg Cunningham.

He urged big companies and their leaders to cultivate meaningful relationships with Black-owned businesses and actively condemn systemic racism.

Wells Fargo says the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts are committed to a number of changes, including supporting Black businesses to ensure meaningful change.

“All managers need to participate in a new live and interactive program designed specifically to address today’s challenges,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said last month. “It doesn’t fit the challenge beyond the current standard of training.”

The Bank has pledged to train such employees and ensure better services.

“The most useful and valuable approach we can take with every customer interaction and with our employees is to continue to learn from them and ensure our policies, processes and training support fairness and equity for every customer or noncustomer we deal with,” it said.

TCF provides mandatory unconscious bias training to employees and reviews its policies and procedures to ensure that all customers receive equal treatment, spokeswoman Randy Berris said.

As businesses are seriously considering their policies in the wake of Floyd’s assassination, some bank leaders have agreed that they need to do more to build trust with minorities.