Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will finish his career in Barcelona

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club this year has been very stressful and his future with the Catalan is questionable with his contract next season.
Despite reports that Messi is looking for an effective way, Bartomeu is confident his man will be in Barcelona for many years to come.
“I’m going to explain the details because I am focused on the competition and we are in talks with a lot of players, but Messi explained to us that he wants to stay, so we are going to enjoy him for a long time.”
He made these comments after Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday to keep the hopes alive for the La Liga title.
Signs of trouble
Argentina have been unsettled a few times this season and have spoken several times against the club.
Messi seemed to suggest that he didn’t need to ask his teammates through the club’s hierarchy to take exception.
“It should come as no surprise to us that there are people in the club who want to put us in a bad light and try to force us to do what we always say we want to do,” the statement read.
Messi’s usual reluctance to speak out on his social media platforms has further shocked the public outcry.
