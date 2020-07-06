sport

Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will finish his career in Barcelona

by Niki J. Layton
Messi was a milestone in the first game for Barcelona
The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club this year has been very stressful and his future with the Catalan is questionable with his contract next season.

Despite reports that Messi is looking for an effective way, Bartomeu is confident his man will be in Barcelona for many years to come.

“Messi has said he will end his work and football life in Barcelona,” he said Spanish network Movistar.

“I’m going to explain the details because I am focused on the competition and we are in talks with a lot of players, but Messi explained to us that he wants to stay, so we are going to enjoy him for a long time.”

He made these comments after Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday to keep the hopes alive for the La Liga title.

Messi was on hand with two assists, but he couldn’t add his number 700 career goals.
Read: The boy from town “feels like he can’t reach his dreams” and he becomes a superstar

Signs of trouble

Argentina have been unsettled a few times this season and have spoken several times against the club.

Earlier this year, He was up against Eric Abidal, the club’s sporting director For allegedly not doing enough for the players under former manager Ernesto Valverde.
He released some barbed wire when he announced he would take over the team in March Pay cut between coronavirus pandemic.

Messi seemed to suggest that he didn’t need to ask his teammates through the club’s hierarchy to take exception.

“It should come as no surprise to us that there are people in the club who want to put us in a bad light and try to force us to do what we always say we want to do,” the statement read.

READ  Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a 40-pound bulk

Messi’s usual reluctance to speak out on his social media platforms has further shocked the public outcry.

