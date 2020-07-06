Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will finish his career in Barcelona

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club this year has been very stressful and his future with the Catalan is questionable with his contract next season.

Despite reports that Messi is looking for an effective way, Bartomeu is confident his man will be in Barcelona for many years to come.

“Messi has said he will end his work and football life in Barcelona,” he said Spanish network Movistar.

“I’m going to explain the details because I am focused on the competition and we are in talks with a lot of players, but Messi explained to us that he wants to stay, so we are going to enjoy him for a long time.”