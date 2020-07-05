Bayern Munich continue for historic treble, with German Cup victory over Bayer Leverkusen

However, Leverkusen responded well at the start of the second half and had a golden opportunity to cut the deficit by substitute Kevin Woland.

Moussa Diaby showed glittering speed to get past Alfonso Davis, widely regarded as the fastest player in German football, and put the ball on a plate for Voland, who completely missed his shot and missed the shot.

This would prove to be the decisive moment of the final, as Bayern immediately jumped to the other end and put the game in doubt after a nightmarish moment for Lucas Hradec, as Leverkusen keeper Robert Lewandowski saw the shot into his net.

It falls short of the Polish striker’s goal – certainly not his prettiest – and has reached 50 in his record-breaking season.

Leverkusen eventually scored a goal through Sven Bender, but this was little more than a consolation, as Lewandowski made his second game – and 51st in just 43 games this season – with a 4-1 lead with less than a minute to play.

There is still time for the video assistant referee to get involved and add extra drama after Davis feels the ball is handled in the penalty area. Kai Havertz, one of the most exciting talents in world football, reached there and smashed the ball into the top corner.

Knowing that the goal was in vain, almost a cruel joke, referee Tobias Welz blasted the whistle for a full time as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.

Football has been without fans for weeks after the return of the sport across Europe following the Coronavirus Lockdown, but the lack of noise from the supporters of the teams seems somewhat hollow.

When the Bayern players lift the trophy, their shouts and shouts of joy can be clearly heard echoing around the empty stands of Berlin’s Olympiastadien.

Many have described stadiums without supporters as ‘new casual’, but the lack of atmosphere is not something that players want to get used to. Some matches, such as the socially deprived domestic cup finals in Hungary and Denmark, are expected to make a comeback in the near future.

With the Bundesliga title already wrapped up, Bayern are now on their way to two-thirds to complete only the second treble in club history.

Next up for the German champion is the 16-second Champions League round against Chelsea, which Bayern failed to hold on to a 3-0 lead after the first leg in London on 25 February.

Bayern will now be one of the favorites to secure a Champions League title when the competition resumes in a changed format next month. The remaining matches will be completed in August and will take place in single-leg ties in Lisbon, Portugal.

At the moment, Bayern are celebrating their dominance over German football and the fifth domestic double in the last 10 seasons.