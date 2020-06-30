China’s puppet legislature has finally passed the long-feared Hong-Kong-crackdown legislation – unanimously. City residents have only an hour to read it before it takes effect at midnight on July 1.

Each of the four categories of new crimes leads to life imprisonment. The South China Morning Post’s Stuart Law broke down the details on Twitter, saying, “I wonder if any of the above tweets will provoke any hatred of governments.”

Hong Kongers will be sentenced to three years for any attempt to undermine China’s one-party rule, appeal for foreign support, as well as to seriously interfere with policy making that will further kill Beijing by 2047. And for attempting to “alter or disrupt” the election results, or “fuel hatred” of the Beijing regime.

Or, as Ains France-Presse’s Gincky Su put it: “National-security police and agents can basically do what the suspects need.”

The pro-democracy Democratso Party was immediately abolished – in part because its leader, Joshua Wang Chi-fung, lobbied US politicians last year to adopt Hong Kong human rights and democratic law. The pro-independence Hong Kong National Front has also been closed “voluntarily”. Citizens of the island are deleting their Twitter accounts in droves.

It was a dark night for freedom.