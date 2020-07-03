Top News

Ben Affleck appears to have dyed his hair and chin

by Barbara C. Arroyo
Ben Affleck appears to have dyed his hair and chin
Ben Affleck seems to have taken off his salt-and-pepper look – and a celebrity celebrity colorist was not impressed.

The 47-year-old, who was photographed this week, has dark hair and a beard, a colorist Michael Canal – Jennifer Aniston, Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz are considered clients – telling us that a clear new color does not look “natural”.

“It’s a little bit old for him, a little darker and a little darker, and it looks weird,” Canola, who doesn’t work with Affleck, wrote in an email to Page Six Style. “A professional colorist doesn’t make it matte.”

Affleck – who usually sprayed gray across his hair – was photographed walking around Los Angeles with a new look.

“He can reduce the ash by 20-50 per cent from 10 years of age,” the Canal continued with a hint for the star. “Under certain lighting, especially in the picture, does not substitute the semi-permanent natural color. He is good at using semi-persistent to shine warm tones or to avoid what they call golfers’ red model. “

The Affleck spokeswoman did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Affleck is currently experiencing a lockdown with her 32-year-old lover, Ana de Armas, but it is unclear whether she will be responsible for the Oscar winner’s obvious die job or whether she will be in the role.

The couple met on the set of their movie “Deep Water” last fall. Lovebirds have since enjoyed vacations to D’Armas’ hometown of Havana and Costa Rica. They were also photographed holding endless coffee mugs and walking around the “Knives Out” star pool.

READ  Coronavirus Worldwide live updates

Last month, the couple made it official by posting a series of photos of the couple celebrating their 32nd birthday. When Affleck’s three children board a private jet for a family vacation, they feel as if things are between them.

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

