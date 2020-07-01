World

Beyond Meat is coming to Alibaba grocery stores in China

by Adam D. Crook
The plant-based protein maker unveiled a new partnership with China tech giant Wednesday Alibaba (Baba), Which brings Beyond Burgers to the supermarket shelves in mainland China for the first time.
Alibaba launched the deal by releasing products at the company’s 50 Freshippo stores in Shanghai. Supermarkets of the future Customers use the app to order food and buy groceries here. The tie-up marks Beyond Meat’s first placement in mainland China, where it first opened in April Large Starbucks tie-up. Prior to that, the company’s goods were available in Hong Kong.

“We know retail is critical to our success in China, and we are delighted to mark this initial milestone within a few months of entering our market,” CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement. “Expanding into the retail sector is a natural next step in increasing our market presence.”

Alibaba’s latest big-time partner, Beyond, has won on the mainland in China, a vast market that is seen as key to U.S. company growth.

In his latest earnings call in May, Brown said he recently set up a Chinese-language website, as well as accounts on local social media platforms. Tencent (TCEHY)Wechat, for the first time to publicize about it.
Last month, Beyond Said It brings its products to some of the country’s most popular fast food chains, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. It came just weeks after the company announced it Agreement With Starbucks (Sbux) Its meatless pasta, lasagne and topping on the menu.

Brown said Beyond has entered into a new agreement with local food distributor Synodis, which will help the company serve restaurants and caterers in China.

Competition is fierce. While the fake meat trend is still in shape in mainland China, Beyond is growing beyond other leading brands, including fellow California Upstart Impossible Foods. Signal plans For its own experiment there.

Alibaba wants to cash in on the growing phenomenon. “We have seen a growing interest in plant-based meat among our shoppers and look forward to offering more Beyond Meat products in the future,” Xiao Zhao, Senior Director and Head of Merchandising at Alibaba Unit Freshipo, which oversees new retail initiatives, said in a statement.

In addition to storing Beyond Patties in stores, Alibaba will begin offering them on its app so anyone who wants to order some from home can deliver them.

The companies plan to expand their partnerships in the fall, with the burgers available at dozens of stores in Beijing and Hangzhou from September.

