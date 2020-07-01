Alibaba Baba The plant-based protein maker unveiled a new partnership with China tech giant Wednesday, Which brings Beyond Burgers to the supermarket shelves in mainland China for the first time.

Alibaba launched the deal by releasing products at the company’s 50 Freshippo stores in Shanghai. Supermarkets of the future Customers use the app to order food and buy groceries here. The tie-up marks Beyond Meat’s first placement in mainland China, where it first opened in April Large Starbucks tie-up. Prior to that, the company’s goods were available in Hong Kong.

“We know retail is critical to our success in China, and we are delighted to mark this initial milestone within a few months of entering our market,” CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement. “Expanding into the retail sector is a natural next step in increasing our market presence.”

Alibaba’s latest big-time partner, Beyond, has won on the mainland in China, a vast market that is seen as key to U.S. company growth.