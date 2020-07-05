Bill Belichick is the Joe Judge who takes the leadership-council model to the Giants

In some ways, it is remarkable how much Bill Belichick is responsible for Joe Judge.

Let’s take a look at the judge’s assignment for the 2019 season: fill in the on-demand job of the special teams coordinator and, oh, by the way, add position coach duties (wide receivers) to the already narrow hours of his day. This is not a common practice, given the dual role of the coordinator – coaching receivers on the NFL team is a full-time show.

Belichick has sometimes asked a judge to perform with the Patriots for eight years. Belichick comes off as a curmudgeon, but he understands the value of keeping open the lines of communication with his players. To that end, Belichick set up a leadership council in New England and appointed the judge as the chief liaison from the coaching staff to communicate with that select group.

So, it should come as no surprise that the first-time head coach takes that concept to the Giants.

“We certainly will,” the judge told a recent post. “Nothing is officially built right now. Usually they begin to emerge in the spring. With our new exposure to these players really, we want to go ahead and get a spring through towel. ”

COVID-19 is a virtual and remote outbreak of all kinds of football information in the spring and early summer, as well as numerous discussions on social justice issues that led to the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mostly, the judge discussed this with the older players on the roster.

“However, it does not silence anyone’s voice,” the judge said. “All conversations are open to all players.

The team captains will be chosen by their peers in the locker room for Judge’s first season with the Giants.

“They need to represent the team, and if you want to emphasize to them it’s not a popularity contest,” the judge said. “You choose people to represent.

The judge, with feedback from his coaching staff, selects players to form his own leadership council. This could be in training camp or close to the start of the season.

“We catch some guys that we believe represent the bulk of the team,” the judge said. “We have not reduced the number. Whether it’s a guy for every position, or guys of different ages, I’ve been exposed to all the different ways of doing it. For us, we have to figure out the makeup of our team in training camp and see what we can do with it. ”

From co-owner John Mara, following the “hint”, Tom Coughlin created a leadership council after the 2006 season and this helped save his job.

It will be interesting to see which players get the judge down. Two longtime Giants captains and captains, Eli Manning and Jack Dossey, have recently retired. Given the abundance of youth and lack of success in recent years, slam-dunk options are few and far between.

Saquon Barkley is just 23 and entering his third NFL season, but he is a natural candidate. Daniel Jones, 23, is also the starting quarterback, but not ready yet. Receiver Sterling Shepard, a five-year, longtime Giants player and well-respected.

The chances of Nate Solder or Kevin Zeitler coming off the offensive line. Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is solid but may not fit the personality profile. Jabrill Peppers is a serious contender and can only enter his second year with the Giants. Blake Martinez makes defensive calls inside linebacker, but he has newcomer, James Bradberry, a high-priced free agent cornerback.

Nate Ebner, the special teams signing this offseason, is part of the leadership council with the Patriots and is therefore a great introduction to what the judge wants and expects.

It’s a delicate balance. Players, young and old, who are all ready to say and say anything, list from top to bottom, indicating the fullness of the Judge locker room. In New England, the leadership team is not made up of a Tom Brady-type group. At various times, Ebner and Matthew Slater were on it, as was Devin McCourty.

Belichick has been responsible for most of the formation and implementation of his leadership council to Judge and Jack Easterby, Patriots Team Development Director and Character Coach. Judge and Easterby spent six years together in New England. Easterby departed for the Texans in 2019 to become their executive vice president of team development.

“For me, the biggest thing is, who would like to talk to you? The judge said, ‘Forum.’ “You can tell the players that you like to walk into your office and you can sit down and say the hardest thing to say. He is usually the one to represent the players because he is not afraid to talk about what he has to say.

“There are no secrets in the team. The locker room knows. Some guy may be a pro bowler or whatever he’s written in the papers, but really everyone knows who that guy is. ”