Botswana: Over 360 elephants are dying of mysterious causes

According to Niall McCann, director of conservation at the United Kingdom Charity National Park Rescue, some of the bodies were found surrounded by waterholes, while others appeared to be “dead on their faces.”
Investigators said the live elephants found nearby were physically weak, and one was walking in circles unable to change directions. Other species in the area did not appear to be affected by the demolition of elephants.
The Botswana government is testing samples from dead elephants, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.
McCann said the number of elephant carcasses was unusually high at the beginning of May.
“It’s awful – we need to know what the hell is going on,” he said, noting for another time that many elephants died for a hidden reason.
“About 800 of them are like a magnet for criminals,” he said.
McCann said there are plenty of potential causes of death, including elephant-specific parasites – or Kovid-19.
“What I want to emphasize is that this is likely to be a public health crisis,” he said.
Whatever the reason, McCann said it is important to get to the bottom of it because elephants’ lives are “important worldwide.”
