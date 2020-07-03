Botswana: Over 360 elephants are dying of mysterious causes

According to Niall McCann, director of conservation at the United Kingdom Charity National Park Rescue, some of the bodies were found surrounded by waterholes, while others appeared to be “dead on their faces.”

Investigators said the live elephants found nearby were physically weak, and one was walking in circles unable to change directions. Other species in the area did not appear to be affected by the demolition of elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples from dead elephants, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.