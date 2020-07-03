Top News

Botswana: Over 360 elephants are dying of mysterious causes

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
Botswana: Over 360 elephants are dying of mysterious causes
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

According to Niall McCann, director of conservation at the United Kingdom Charity National Park Rescue, some of the bodies were found surrounded by waterholes, while others appeared to be “dead on their faces.”

Investigators said the live elephants found nearby were physically weak, and one was walking in circles unable to change directions. Other species in the area did not appear to be affected by the demolition of elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples from dead elephants, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.

McCann said the number of elephant carcasses was unusually high at the beginning of May.

“It’s awful – we need to know what the hell is going on,” he said, noting for another time that many elephants died for a hidden reason.

Botswana is home 130,000 African elephants – more than any other country on the continent. The Okavango Delta, where the bodies were found, is home to 10% of the country’s elephants, McCann said.
Botswana's return to elephant hunting will not solve any problems, the former President
Last year, Botswana repealed an elephant hunting ban that went into effect in 2014, provoking international outrage. McCann said poaching on elephants is still under way, but this time it cannot be ruled out.

“About 800 of them are like a magnet for criminals,” he said.

McCann said there are plenty of potential causes of death, including elephant-specific parasites – or Kovid-19.

“What I want to emphasize is that this is likely to be a public health crisis,” he said.

Whatever the reason, McCann said it is important to get to the bottom of it because elephants’ lives are “important worldwide.”

The African elephant The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is classified as vulnerable on the Red List. The first Great Elephant Census, a Pan-African survey conducted in 2016, revealed that in just seven years between 2007 and 2014, elephants declined by at least 30% or 144,000.
READ  13 Festive July 4 Makeup and Nail-Art Ideas

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment