Shorthand Nets Orlando, Fla.

The Wizards announced Tuesday that NBA second-leading scorer star guard Bradley Beal will not be involved in the upcoming rematch this season due to an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Wizards (24-40) are ninth in the Eastern Conference – 5½ games behind the eighth-ranked Magic – and can only force a playoff series if they are in four games of the No. 8 seed. Eight games end of the regular season.

The Nets (30-34), who finished seventh in the East, will meet the Wizards on August 2.

Washington won a pair of meetings with Brooklyn in February – averaging five points – and Beal, a two-time All-Star, averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.

“It was a difficult decision and I was not taken lightly as the leader of this team,” said Beal. “I wanted to help my teammates to compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but in the long run we all need to understand what’s best.”

Beale, 27, suffered a shoulder discomfort earlier this season, which worsened during a four-month game suspension.

This season, Beale became the first player to play back-to-back 50-point games since 2007 – and the sixth all-time record when he joined Michael Jordan. He joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Dwane Wade as the only player to average at least 30 points, six rebounds and four assists in a season over the past 45 years, while shooting at least 45 percent from the field.

“Bradley has done everything to get himself ready to play, but after closely examining his personal workouts, we have come to the conclusion that it is best for him to sit down in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” said the Wizards general manager. Tommy Sheppard. “Although he has been out for much of the season, the elimination from March has not been comfortable for us. We are all accustomed to accepting that not playing in Orlando is the right decision for him to have enough time to perform at a very high level.”