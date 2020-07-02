Brazil Coronavirus: Rio reopened after experts warned that the worst is yet to come

“My staff and I are excited to get back to work,” he told CNN of his place at Cabanna, which serves snacks, sandwiches and cocktails. “It’s different. All we have to do is take precautionary measures, the distance to the tables, the number of people sitting together, but it feels good to be working again.”

In an attempt to curb the spread of Kovid-19, Assi said when Rio de Janeiro ordered the closure of all necessary businesses in March, four of its 11 employees would be laid off and the remaining seven would be frozen or cut.

“Another month like this, I have to shut down completely,” he said. “Today I’m scared to stay home and not work for coronavirus.”

Like many cities in Brazil, with rising unemployment and a tanking economy under pressure, Rio de Janeiro eased sanctions – despite expert warnings that the city has so far failed to take control of the Kovid-19.

Since Thursday, restaurants, bars and gyms have been allowed to reopen, masks and social distance are required following new health guidelines. On the first day, there were fewer customers at the waterfront resort, but it is unclear whether this was due to the weather or the threat of coronavirus still present, experts say the peak may not be in Brazil until mid-August.

In late May, researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) The pandemic in Rio recommends reaching a peak next month and maintaining social isolation measures.

On June 2, Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced plans to reopen car dealerships and home d అలంకరణcor stores and gradually ease sanctions. Then came the trade, the shopping malls and some public places.

A month later, the death toll from Kovid-19 increased by 70% to 6,550 and the total number of infections in the city increased by almost 50% to 57,879, the Rio state health secretary said. The number of deaths registered in the second half of this month was slightly lower, 1,303 vs. 1,372, and the number of new cases increased 16% to 13,675.

Overall, Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, second only to the US. As of Thursday, more than 60,000 people had died and 1.4 million had died People who are confirmed to have the disease Virus.

Another city has regrets

But plans to reopen will not change. Experts warn that Rio could follow in the footsteps of other Brazilian cities, which moved too quickly to reopen and had to close again.

One of the first Brazilian state capitals to implement the blockade, Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais, began reopening its economy in late May. The deaths and the increase in hospitalization have prompted the closure of unnecessary operations this week.

It is no coincidence that the virus has spread as restrictions have eased in Rio, according to Roberto Medronho, an epidemiologist at UFRJ and one of the inventors of “covidimeter”, a tool for calculating transmission rates. On June 7, the capital broadcast rate was 1.03. Three weeks later, the transmission rate was at 1.46.

“This indicates that the decision to expand the reopening was based on financial and scientific standards,” Medroneho told CNN.

Like President Zaire Bolsonaro, the Kovid-19 has severely damaged Brazil’s economy Repeatedly underestimated By stressing that the impact of the virus could kill more people than hunger and unemployment pandemic. While many Brazilians initially supported closing down unwanted businesses, Bolzonaro’s message was echoed heavily.

Figures released by the Brazilian Statistics Agency this week show that 7.8 million Brazilians lost their jobs between March and May IBGE . For the first time since the data began tracking, less than half of the working-age population is actually working, the agency said. The exact number is 49.5%.

Economists predict historic recession due to Covid-19. Brazil’s central bank forecasts a 6.4% drop in GDP this year, the International Monetary Fund is even more pessimistic, and in 2020 the economy will see a 9.1% decline.

Rivera’s Crivella made its decisions after consulting with its scientific committee, which decided it would reopen gyms, bars and restaurants, as the death toll has slowed and the percentage of occupied ICU beds has also declined.

In early June, 90% of ICU beds were occupied in Rio. This week, the rate fell to 69%. This is not the statistic used by experts to make decisions.

“Governors and mayors have opened field hospitals and bought ventilators, and the numbers have improved,” says Domingos Alves, a computer modeling expert. Kovid-19 Brasil Group , Which brings together scientists from many Brazilian universities.

“But there is a limit: doctors are not available as beds, and there is no way to increase this capacity indefinitely.

Alves said plans for next week to open soccer matches in the city would only exacerbate the already delicate situation.

The city of Belo Horizonte is also based on the decision to reopen at the end of May over the occupation of the ICU bed, with Mayor Alexander Khalil now mourning.

“As a country, what we do is buy more beds. It is a mistake to think of it. Now we have to close again on Belo Horizonte because there are cases.

By the end of May, the number of hospital beds in Belo Horizonte had more than quadrupled since the opening of the pandemic and allowed Khalil to open retail stores and beauty salons.

Unlike Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte did not allow the reopening of shopping malls, churches and parks, however, the number of cases increased from 1,852 to 4,942 in one month, and the death toll increased from 49 to 106. Earlier this week, 92% of intensive care beds were occupied.

On June 26, Kalil re-imposed social isolation measures. He said that they will be held for at least two weeks.

“When the media reports that the country’s death toll has crossed 60,000, you can’t say everything is okay.

Scientists at the Kovid-19 Brasil group are predicting that the relaxation of social distance measures will increase the number of reported cases of Kovid-19 by 150% over the next two weeks.

“Governors and mayors are sending the population to slaughterhouses with the uniqueness of economic recovery,” said Domingos Alves.