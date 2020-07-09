Brazilian Press Association to sue Bolsonaro on Kovid-19 exposure

The ABI’s statement alleges that Bolsonaro endangered the lives of journalists in attendance. “The country does not see the persistent behavior of committing irresponsible and obvious crimes against public health, without responding,” said Paulo Geronimo de Souza, president of the association.

Bolsonaro’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In light of Bolzonaro’s confirmation, ministers who have recently been in contact with the president have been tested for Kovid-19 for the past two days. According to the offices of each minister, Secretary of State Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Regional Development Minister Rogerio Mourinho and Chief of Staff Braga Netto were tested negative.

Their offices said that Foreign Minister Ernesto Arazzo, Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo and Secretary of State George Olivera were also tested for the virus and are awaiting their results.