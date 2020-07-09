World

Brazilian Press Association to sue Bolsonaro on Kovid-19 exposure

The association, known as the ABI, accused Bolsonaro of not respecting health care distance from reporters and took off his mask during a televised press conference in the capital Brasilia on Tuesday. Announced He tested positive for Kovid-19.

The ABI’s statement alleges that Bolsonaro endangered the lives of journalists in attendance. “The country does not see the persistent behavior of committing irresponsible and obvious crimes against public health, without responding,” said Paulo Geronimo de Souza, president of the association.

Three TV Stations – CNN Brasil, TV Record And TV Brasil – Attended a press conference. CNN Brasil reporter Leandro Magalhaes will be tested for the virus on Wednesday and has been working from home until he gets his result.
Following Tuesday’s press conference, Congressman Marcelo Freixo Tweeted He sued Bolsonaro in the federal attorney’s office. “The president violated Articles 131 and 132 of the Penal Code by removing his mask during the interview, in which he declared that he had coronavirus,” Freixo said.

Bolsonaro’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In light of Bolzonaro’s confirmation, ministers who have recently been in contact with the president have been tested for Kovid-19 for the past two days. According to the offices of each minister, Secretary of State Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Regional Development Minister Rogerio Mourinho and Chief of Staff Braga Netto were tested negative.

Their offices said that Foreign Minister Ernesto Arazzo, Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo and Secretary of State George Olivera were also tested for the virus and are awaiting their results.

