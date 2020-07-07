Brazilian Zaire Bolsonaro has a coronavirus lung screening ‘but everything is ok’

“I’m back from the hospital now. I’ve had lung lung screening. My lungs are clean, okay? I went in for a Covid test a while ago, but everything’s fine,” he said.

“You can’t get too close [to me], As well? A recommendation for everyone, ”Bolzonaro said.

Asked about media reports that Bolsonaro had fever, presidential spokesman Cynthia Macedo told CNN: “We do not have this information. We are not verifying this information at this time.”

CNN reported in May that it had tested negative for coronavirus in three separate tests released to the Bolsonaro public. The three tests were held between March 12 and March 17 after Bolzonaro’s return from a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida, and many in his entourage. Brazil Second after the United States Number of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 people have died of coronavirus in Brazil, according to data released Monday by the Ministry of Health, with 1,623,284 cases confirmed. Bolsonaro has previously been seen in public and at rallies, even hugging supporters. He encouraged the reopening, despite an increase in the number of cases in the country He criticized the efforts of local governments to eliminate the virus Through social distance measures such as quarantine and shelter-place orders. “Our lives must go on. Jobs must go on,” Bolsonaro said on national television and radio on March 24, in the early days of the pandemic. He argues that the economic collapse of the lockdown is worse than the virus. He continued to greet supporters without the occasional protective equipment – even after the court ordered him to wear a mask or face a fine. Since then the order has been reversed. READ Hisham al-Hashimi, a jihadist group investigator, was shot dead in Baghdad Last week, Bolsoనాaro vetoed parts of a law that mandates the wearing of public face masks during the pandemic. The use of masks is no longer mandatory in shopping malls, shops, religious temples, educational institutions and other closed areas where people gather, although individual states and municipalities can enforce those measures.

Journalists Rodrigo Pedroso and Marcia Reverdosa in Sలోనిo Paulo contributed to this report.