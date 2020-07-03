entertainment

Brie Larson has revealed some of the main characters she lost

46 mins ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
3 Views
Brie Larson has revealed some of the main characters she lost
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner

She did not star in the “Star Wars” movie “The Hunger Games” and “Terminator: Genesis”. She revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I auditioned for ‘Star Wars’,” Larson said. “I auditioned for ‘The Hunger Games’. I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot.” I’m actually thinking of a ‘Terminator’ reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got flat I was tire when I was auditioning for’ Terminator ‘. I got a flat tire at the audition and then got no job. “

Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” and Emilia Clarke in “Terminator: Genesis”.

About the channel, Larson wrote, “Thanks for watching my first youtube video! It’s great learning from all those involved – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment to let me know which creators I work with, please! I’m so excited about this journey – what you want to see Let me know. Like or subscribe if you want … or don’t. It’s up to you! “

In her channel description, Larson wrote, “Thanks for watching my first youtube video! This is great learning from all those involved – please follow them. Leave a comment to let me know which creators I work with, please! I’m very excited about this journey – what you want to see Let me know. Like or subscribe if you want … or don’t. It’s up to you! “

READ  Chris O’Dowd says the backlash against celebrity ‘Imagine’ cover

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment