Brie Larson has revealed some of the main characters she lost

She did not star in the “Star Wars” movie “The Hunger Games” and “Terminator: Genesis”. She revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I auditioned for ‘Star Wars’,” Larson said. “I auditioned for ‘The Hunger Games’. I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot.” I’m actually thinking of a ‘Terminator’ reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got flat I was tire when I was auditioning for’ Terminator ‘. I got a flat tire at the audition and then got no job. “

Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” and Emilia Clarke in “Terminator: Genesis”.

About the channel, Larson wrote, “Thanks for watching my first youtube video! It’s great learning from all those involved – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment to let me know which creators I work with, please! I’m so excited about this journey – what you want to see Let me know. Like or subscribe if you want … or don’t. It’s up to you! “