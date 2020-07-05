Top News

British film and television pioneer Earl Cameron died at 102

56 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
British film and television pioneer Earl Cameron died at 102
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

Earl Cameron, one of the first black actors to play a prominent role in British television and film, died Friday at the age of 102.

According to Cameron’s agent, he “passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family” in Kenilworth, Warwickshire. Reports the deadline.

Cameron was born in Bermuda in 1917, in 1939, went yukeki. He joined the British Merchant Navy and by 1941 had taken up his first role as “Chu chin chow ”.

“When I arrived in London, I had no qualifications. “It’s almost impossible for a black person to get a job,” Cameron told the Royal Gazette in 2018.

Cameron has been a part of numerous dramas, films and television shows throughout his life; His last role was Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film “Inception“.

In 2006, Cameron was named Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Britain Screen Nation Hall of Fame.

Many of his colleagues have been supportive, calling Cameron a “total myth” and “laying the groundwork for actors today.”

“Our family was overwhelmed by the love and respect we received at the news of our father’s death,” said one of his children To The Guardian.

“As an artist and actor, he refuses to take on roles that demean or stigmatize the character of people of color. He is truly an inspiration to his moral principles.”

