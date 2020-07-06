sport

Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a 40-pound bulk

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
11 Views
Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a 40-pound bulk
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

The American made a seven-under shot on Sunday to complete three clear shots for compatriot Matthew Wolf and record his seventh top-10 finish on the Tour.

DeChambeau’s latest success comes from behind the period of manufacturing Golf A break during the coronavirus outbreak, which saw him contract muscles and re-design his entire game.

“It was a little bit exciting for me because I did a little bit differently; I changed my body, I changed my mentality in the game and I was able to win while playing golf completely different,” DeChambeau told reporters.

“It’s amazing to watch and I believe it’s an inspiration for so many people. If they set their mind to it, they can achieve it.”

From the tee, DeChambeau’s game was punctuated by long, powerful drives, an average of more than 350 yards in two measured holes.

He was three shots behind the fourth round, but the closing 65 – his lowest of the weekend – ripped the Wolf on the last day.

The event at Detroit Golf Club was held behind closed doors for the fourth time since the PGA Tour reopened in June.

ALSO READ: Justin Rose feels ‘very safe’ when PGA Tour hits the Kovid-19 outbreak

DeChambeau was victorious on Saturday with a cameraman while playing a false bunker shot on the seventh hole.

After the round, DeChambeau questioned why the cameramen were “literally looking at me the whole way” until the next tee, which he said would “hurt his (image) image.”

On Sunday, he said of the event: “I respect everyone. I think people have taken it wrong and I’m sorry that they did that.

DeChambeau recorded his sixth PGA Tour victory in the Racquet Mortgage Classic.

“I want to have the best entertainment here. I felt like I had a minute to make a video of myself. It was a little weird.

READ  F1 drivers choose not to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Success in Detroit is DeChambeau’s first since 2018.

Time will tell if this revamped game will win rewards in the majors, where his best result is a tie for 15th at the 2016 US Open.

The first major event this year was the PGA Championship, which was postponed in San Francisco on August 6, amid the cancellation of the coronavirus outbreak.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment