Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a 40-pound bulk

The American made a seven-under shot on Sunday to complete three clear shots for compatriot Matthew Wolf and record his seventh top-10 finish on the Tour.

“It was a little bit exciting for me because I did a little bit differently; I changed my body, I changed my mentality in the game and I was able to win while playing golf completely different,” DeChambeau told reporters.

“It’s amazing to watch and I believe it’s an inspiration for so many people. If they set their mind to it, they can achieve it.”

From the tee, DeChambeau’s game was punctuated by long, powerful drives, an average of more than 350 yards in two measured holes.

He was three shots behind the fourth round, but the closing 65 – his lowest of the weekend – ripped the Wolf on the last day.

The event at Detroit Golf Club was held behind closed doors for the fourth time since the PGA Tour reopened in June.

DeChambeau was victorious on Saturday with a cameraman while playing a false bunker shot on the seventh hole.

After the round, DeChambeau questioned why the cameramen were “literally looking at me the whole way” until the next tee, which he said would “hurt his (image) image.”

On Sunday, he said of the event: “I respect everyone. I think people have taken it wrong and I’m sorry that they did that.

“I want to have the best entertainment here. I felt like I had a minute to make a video of myself. It was a little weird.

Success in Detroit is DeChambeau’s first since 2018.

Time will tell if this revamped game will win rewards in the majors, where his best result is a tie for 15th at the 2016 US Open.

The first major event this year was the PGA Championship, which was postponed in San Francisco on August 6, amid the cancellation of the coronavirus outbreak.