Bubonic Plague: Russia Stops on Marmot Hunting

57 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
Two cases of Plague Russia’s state media agency Tas reported on Tuesday that they were reported in Khovd Province in western Mongolia.

Marmots are large ground squirrels, a type of hamster that have historically been associated with plague outbreaks in the area.

Republican Agriculture and Food Ministry officials have urged citizens across the border not to hunt marmots or eat marmot meat and take preventive measures against insect bites.

Mice are the main vector of animal-to-plague outbreaks, but the disease is also transmitted by flea bites.

During the Black Death pandemic in the Middle Ages, the plague killed 50 million people in Europe, but modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if managed quickly and adequately.

The Bubonic Plague, one of the three forms of the Playbook, causes fever, chills and cough along with painful, swollen lymph nodes.

Mongolia detained its territory near the Russian border last week after lab tests showed two bubonic plague cases related to the use of marmot meat, the nation’s health officials said on July 1.

Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Diseases said last week it had identified and tested 146 people who had come into contact with two infected people.

The center also identified 504 people with secondary ties in Khovd province.

The Russian embassy in Mongolia has “no grounds for serious concern” as Mongolian authorities have separated travel restrictions and infected people, according to Russian government news agency RIA Novosti.

The embassy also cited World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Sergei Dioritsu of Mongolia, saying that the province is witnessing a seasonal outbreak of the plague, RIA Novosti said.

“There is a natural plague in Mongolia and the disease is spread by tarbagans [Mongolian marmots], ”The Embassy said.

“The problem is that despite all the bans and recommendations of local authorities, local residents continue to hunt and eat them because it is a local delicacy.”

Officials in Inner Mongolia, China, have also confirmed the plague.

The state-owned Xinhua news agency said the case was confirmed Tuesday in the city of Bayanur, northwest of Beijing.

A couple of raw marmot kidneys have died in Mongolia in 2019, triggering a detention that has left many tourists stranded in the area.

According to the WHO, 1,000 to 2,000 people get the plague each year, but that estimate is not the cause of unreported cases.

This report was contributed by CNN’s Jesse Yeng.

