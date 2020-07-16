Bungie delays its following major Destiny 2 growth to November 10th, citing the pandemic

Bungie has declared that it is delaying its up coming significant Destiny 2 enlargement, Beyond Light-weight, to November 10th because of to the problems of growth through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The growth was initially set to launch on September 22nd.

“As often, our purpose is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can maybe make for our followers. To that conclude, we are doing what is greatest for the recreation and relocating the launch day,” commented David “DeeJ” Dague, Bungie’s group supervisor, in a assertion. “The previous handful of months have been a problem and will continue on to be all through this pandemic. We have realized to produce collectively in a new way, by getting to operate aside from 1 an additional. Irrespective of these hurdles, we’re still committed to the exact same degree of high quality that our enthusiasts assume.”

Over and above Light-weight was announced previously this year as the important tumble enlargement for the series (which has not long ago begun giving scaled-down seasonal updates through the calendar year and a extra sizeable written content expansion in the slide) as the “first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions.” Bungie has now established superior anticipations for the upcoming of Destiny, outlining the up coming handful of a long time of the franchise: Further than Mild is set to be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and a 3rd expansion, Lightfall, in 2022.

Future 2: Over and above Light will be readily available on Computer, Xbox One particular, and PlayStation 4 on November 10th. Bungie has also introduced that Destiny 2 will be offered on the up coming-gen Xbox Sequence X and PlayStation 5 this getaway year, with all current-gen Future 2 content material — such as Outside of Mild — established to be available on all those consoles, far too.