Caitlin Carter said she and Miley Cyrus tried to keep the relationship private

Caitlin Carter and Miley Krause started dating publicly last summer, but Short term couple Initially they wanted to keep their relationship private.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star revealed On the “The Vial Files” podcast On Monday, “We worked hard to keep it private, but it’s the same. It’s hard to break in the public eye… it’s tough. But we have to learn a lot from it.”

Carter, 31, and Cyrus, 27, were first vacationing in Italy in August 2019, but split up in September, a month after attending some Fashion Week events in New York City.

“What I really realized is that with dating now, I’m very private about it. Since last fall, once in a whole situation [with Miley] I came across one, and I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m working out,’ says Carter.

She explained that this experience made her act differently in relationships.

“With the person I was seeing recently, I was trying to take it very slowly and make sure everything was okay,” Carter said. “We’re not boyfriend / girlfriend.”

Carter says she can’t label her sexuality now.

“I don’t put that pressure on myself. I want to date someone, I want to date someone, ”the MTV star said. “Honestly, it’s interesting to see who I am.”

She continued: “I think this attitude when someone is dating a woman for a time, it can be just an experiment. People put on you … I’m very disappointed. I don’t think labels are important. “

Carter had previously been married to Brody Jenner for a year, although their union was never legalized. Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020.