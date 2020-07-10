Cam Newton needs to ‘stick it up everyone’s a–’ with Patriots

AFC East groups, acquire notice: The chip on Cam Newton’s shoulder isn’t likely away anytime soon.

After an ugly divorce with the Panthers and lengthy free company still left him with a veteran minimum deal, the newly minted Patriots quarterback is fired up to prove his dissenters incorrect.

1 of Newton’s previous teammates explained to Michael Giardi of NFL Community that the spurned signal-caller is “motivated to stick it up everyone’s ass” right after being passed over by a number of teams all through the quarterback frenzy this offseason.

“Because that is how he always is,” the teammate additional via Giardi. “He won’t say it but he took names.”

Newton, 31, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 over-all choose from the 2011 NFL Draft. The Auburn solution has concluded 59.6 p.c of his NFL frequent year passes for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions, and has 4,806 dashing yards and 58 speeding touchdowns. He has been named to three Professional Bowls and was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Yr in 2011 and Most Important Player in 2015.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound mobile passer is regarded as an particularly athletic specimen, but his aggressive style of enjoy has exposed him to accidents and inconsistency. His most latest ailment — a Lisfranc fracture which required operation — sidelined him for all but two online games past yr and likely dissuaded a lot of interested get-togethers.

Newton’s cost-free company campaign finished last 7 days after agreeing to a paltry one particular-year contract with $550,000 in assured funds. The offer is chock total of incentives and carries a most benefit of $7.5 million.

“It’s not a ton of items money are unable to buy. But amongst the top rated of that record of matters, you would come across Regard as a person of those people!!” he wrote in response to critics. “This is not about dollars for me, it’s about regard.”

The greater-than-lifetime QB joins 23-calendar year-outdated Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer on the Patriots’ depth chart and will compete to fill the void left by 20-year starter, Tom Brady.

Soon after the signing was announced, Newton posted an emotional, shirtless online video to Instagram, vowing to “motherf—ing roar like an animal.”

“You gonna pick that over this?” he shouted involving crunches and Russian twists. “I’m becoming modest, I’ll say this: I’m having worn out of becoming humble now.”