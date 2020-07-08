Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn donated nearly 900,000,000 wire to one of the Americans accused of helping dramatically escape Japan.

Former Nissan CEO sent two payables worth $ 62,62,500 to Peter Taylor-controlled company in October 2019, nearly two months after Ghosn helped flee Tokyo to Beirut, federal prosecutors filed in court Tuesday.

Feeds provided transfers for Taylor and his father, former Green Beret Michael Taylor, to stay behind bars when their attorneys tried to free them from a coronavirus-afflicted lockup while they awaited extradition to Japan.

Japanese officials have urged the US to hand over the father-son duo over allegations that Ghosn helped him evade bail while awaiting trial on financial-criminal charges. The 66-year-old Ghosn denied the criminal charges and said he had fled “violence.”

Taylor’s lawyers on Monday urged a federal judge to serve more than six weeks in prison from a Massachusetts prison, saying there was a coronavirus outbreak there. More than three dozen inmates and staff at the jail caught COVID-19 and one inmate died of a bug last week, according to a motion for Taylor’s release.

The risk of the virus is “particularly acute for Michael Taylor, who had undergone previous lung surgery, which could result in serious injury or death if he infected COVID-19,” the filing reads.

But federal prosecutors point out that wire transfers from Ghosn to the Taylors “have the resources to flee and therefore remain in custody as flight hazards.” According to prosecutors, Ghosn sent money from Paris Bank to Promet Fox LLC, which was run by Peter Taylor and his brother.

A federal magistrate judge rejected Taylor’s attempt to revoke warrants for their arrests, but has yet to decide whether to release them on bail.