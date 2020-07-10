Champions League draw, Europa League draw results, bracket, schedule: Real Madrid, Man City face tough road

UEFA will conducted the draws for the resumption of the Champions League knockout stages in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, and it gave us endless possibilities for future matchups down the road in August. Once the round of 16 matchups are completed, the final eight participants will travel to Lisbon, Portugal for a single-elimination tournament. Below you’ll find the draw results and potential semifinal matchups:

Champions League quarterfinal draw results:

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Winner of Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Winner of Lyon/Juventus

Winner of Napoli/Barcelona vs. Winner of Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Champions League semifinal draw results:

Winner of RB Leipzig/Atletico Madrid vs. Winner of Atalanta/Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid/Manchester City/Lyon/Juventus vs. Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern Munich

The designated home team for the Champions League final will be either RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain.

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (City leads 2-1 through leg 1)

Juventus vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. (Lyon leads 1-0 through leg 1)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. (tied 1-1 through leg 1)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (Bayern leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. — Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. — Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. — Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus, 3 p.m. — Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Let's get to the biggest Champions League takeaways:

Real Madrid, Man City face potentially brutal draw

Look at what we have here! Could we see Cristiano Ronaldo against his former club, Real Madrid in the quarters? Or could we get Ronaldo against Pep Guardiola and Man City? Lyon has the slight advantage over Juventus, but the Italian side still has a fine shot of advancing with Ronaldo leading the attack. If Lyon advances, then the winner of Real and City would have a smoother path to the semifinals. If the traditional powerhouses prevail after the round of 16, then we could be in for a gauntlet of mouthwatering matchups on that side of the bracket all the way to the final. Real Madrid or Man City could potentially get Juventus and then potentially Barcelona or Bayern Munich before the final. It doesn’t get tougher than that.

RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid get favorable draw

Neither of these teams were expected to make the semifinals, but one will now. Atleti is the clear favorite with RB Leipzig selling star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea, but this is a great draw for both as they avoid some of the giants and Europe and get PSG or Atalanta in the semifinals.

‘Clear’ path to final for PSG

No match in this competition is easy, especially now that we have single-tie format, but PSG’s path to the final is much clearer than the other side of the bracket. Having Atalanta and then RB Leipzig or Atletico means PSG is the favorite to make the final. This team has shown it can play down to competition in Ligue 1 with some shocking results. If it does it here, it will just be the latest European failure for the Parisian club.

Europa League quarterfinal draw results:

Winner of Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Winner of Sevilla/Roma

Winner of LASK/Manchester United vs. Winner of Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Winner of Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Winner of Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

Winner of Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Winner of Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Europa League semifinal draw results:

Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers/Sevilla/Roma vs. LASK/Manchester United/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

The designated home team for the Champions League final will be either Olympiacos, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla, Roma, LASK, Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen.

Round of 16

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. — FC København Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. — NSK Olimpiyskiy

Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. — Old Trafford

Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. — Arena AufShalke (Germany)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. — MSV Arena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. — Bayarena

Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. — St. Jacob-Park

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. — Molineux Stadium

Quarterfinals

Monday, Aug. 10

Manchester United/LASK vs. Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. — Stadion Köln

Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers, 3 p.m. — Düsseldorf Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers/Olympiacos vs. Sevilla/Roma, 3 p.m. — MSV Arena

Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs. Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. — Arena AufShalke