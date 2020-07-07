Charlize Theron nods for ‘Mad Max’ prequel

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, sure,” Theron said. “I really love that character. I’m so grateful that I had a small role in creating her. She will forever be a person I think and love.”

“Obviously, I would like the story to continue. If he thinks he has to go this way, I trust him that way,” she added. “We hang on to the smallest details. We forget what we are hitting on emotionally. It has nothing to do with that minute thing we focus on.”

She is currently promoting “The Old Guard”, an action drama with filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Theron explained that most women were not given the opportunity to find success in an action movie, especially after her first film “Flux” failed in 2005.

“Most women don’t get a second chance, but when men fail to do these movies, when the chance is there, then the chance to go and explore again,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily happen to women.”

A decade later she didn’t get another shot at the genre, and Theron said, “I’m still under the influence of it, and it’s the one thing that drives me.”

“It is unfortunate that we feel that if we don’t succeed, the chance at heartbreak is taken away from us, but it is true,” she said. “It’s not the most forgiving style when it comes to women.”

“The Old Guard” airs on Netflix Friday.