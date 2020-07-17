Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells WH push secretary, ‘Hey Karen. Enjoy your mouth’ following criticism

Soon after White Property Push Secretary Kayleigh McEnany known as Lightfoot “the derelict mayor of Chicago” in a push briefing, the mayor strike back, tweeting “Hey, Karen. View your mouth.”
McEnany termed Lightfoot “derelict” following a problem about President Trump’s reaction to the demise of Black folks at the hands of police.
On the web, a “Karen” is a moniker for a stereotypically impolite, middle aged White girl — the sort who demand from customers to “discuss to the manager” or call the law enforcement on Black people in harmless circumstances.
Lightfoot is no stranger to social media. Given that the coronavirus pandemic began, she has utilised videos and memes to persuade inhabitants to comply with continue to be at household orders. Her brusque, no-nonsense technique to the pandemic has spawned the web feeling of “Lori Lightfoot is observing you.”
“Where’s Lightfoot” memes exhibiting the mayor viewing above the town are a well-known mainstay in Chicago — on a person Instagram website page, the mayor pops up at park barricades, people’s properties as they take into consideration heading outside, and even in iconic is effective of art.
Lightfoot, a previous assistant US legal professional, not only became Chicago’s initially Black woman mayor when she was elected, but also the city’s to start with to establish as lesbian.
Correction: This story has been up-to-date to proper that Lightfoot was the city’s 1st Black female mayor.
