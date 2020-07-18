Chicago police, protesters clash near Columbus statue in Grant Park

A protest in the vicinity of the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent Friday evening, as the group began hurling objects at law enforcement officers who were guarding the statue, according to experiences.

As disorders worsened, dozens of law enforcement officers arrived from throughout the metropolis, FOX 32 of Chicago noted.

A full of 18 police officers were being hurt at the scene, the report claimed. Some demanded treatment at hospitals.

At the very least a dozen rioters have been taken into custody, FOX 32 noted.

At least four civilians were being taken to hospitals but their health care ailments were being not known, Chicago’s WGN-Television documented.

One wounded female was seen with a bandaged head, being prepared for transportation to a hospital, WBBM’s Charlie De Mar noted.

The protest started at the park’s Buckingham Fountain, then the crowd moved to the Columbus statue, with some associates throwing a rope all-around it – in an clear try to topple it, the Chicago Tribune and WGN reported.

Rioters were listened to chanting, “Columbus was a assassin! Columbus was a thief!” the newspaper described.

As objects flew in the air toward police, some officers have been witnessed hitting some users of the group with batons, the Tribune noted.

This is a creating tale. Check back again for updates.