Children in China are locked up for 10 days in an Internet addiction camp

The facility is one of hundreds of boot camp-style detox centers that have opened across China over the past ten years, amid growing concerns over how much youth are spending online.

On Tuesday, four men, Wu, Ren, Ngong and Qiu, were held in solitary confinement in Yujang Academy in Jiangxi province for up to 10 days, court documents show. Eleven of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Wu was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, while Ren and Nggang were given two years and seven months and one year and ten months respectively. Cue was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

The facility made headlines in 2017 after the local government announced it would investigate allegations of harsh corporal punishment on students in an attempt to “enhance the moral character of teenagers”.

According to the state-tabloid Global Times, former students at Yujang Academy have accused the new students of putting them in “small black rooms,” except for a blanket and a pot for the toilet.

A former student of Juan’s surname told the Global Times in 2017, “You see me all the time.”

The Chinese government has recently taken several steps to curb Internet addiction. In November, Beijing announced a curfew to stop playing online video at midnight for those under 18. On weekdays, they can play up to 90 minutes and on weekends for up to three hours.