Children in China are locked up for 10 days in an Internet addiction camp

41 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
The facility is one of hundreds of boot camp-style detox centers that have opened across China over the past ten years, amid growing concerns over how much youth are spending online.

Despite widespread censorship and strict government control, China has one of the largest Internet user bases in the world 850 million people have access to the webIncluding 200 million online users aged 15 to 35 years.
Treatment camps have grown in popularity since China decided in 2008 to officially recognize Internet addiction as a mental disorder. But a raft of negative highlights And allegations of serious physical abuse have led to growing concerns in recent years.
In 2014, a 19-year-old girl died in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province after she was reportedly beaten by instructors at the Internet Detox Center. Chinese state media Reports. Other Reports The camps are accused of using therapies that are comparable to Electroconservative Therapies (ECT).

On Tuesday, four men, Wu, Ren, Ngong and Qiu, were held in solitary confinement in Yujang Academy in Jiangxi province for up to 10 days, court documents show. Eleven of the victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

Wu was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, while Ren and Nggang were given two years and seven months and one year and ten months respectively. Cue was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

The facility made headlines in 2017 after the local government announced it would investigate allegations of harsh corporal punishment on students in an attempt to “enhance the moral character of teenagers”.

READ  Israel is in control of the coronavirus. What happened?

According to the state-tabloid Global Times, former students at Yujang Academy have accused the new students of putting them in “small black rooms,” except for a blanket and a pot for the toilet.

A former student of Juan’s surname told the Global Times in 2017, “You see me all the time.”

The Chinese government has recently taken several steps to curb Internet addiction. In November, Beijing announced a curfew to stop playing online video at midnight for those under 18. On weekdays, they can play up to 90 minutes and on weekends for up to three hours.

Minors in China are banned from playing online video games Between 10 o’clock at night. And at 8 p.m..
In May 2019, the Chinese government added “Juvenile Mode” to 18 leading video sites and introduced a child addiction prevention system that limited them Consumer usage times and content.

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

