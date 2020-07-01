The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS News and NPR News should submit relevant documents to the Chinese government within seven days, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference Wednesday.
“China will have to take these steps to counter the unreasonable repression of Chinese media in the US,” Zhao said. “They’re totally self-defense.”
The Beijing response came after the Trump administration branded four Chinese government media outlets “foreign missions.” Last week
, To file paperwork with U.S. authorities on their finances and personnel. Xinhua, CCTV affiliate China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and People’s Daily Parent has added Washington CCTV, People’s Daily, Global Times and China News Service to the list of hired Tian Development USA.
David Stillwell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Said
Chinese lets designate the tablets because the US administration sees them as propaganda centers “effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party” rather than independent news agencies.
“U.S. actions are based on Cold War mentality and ideological bias,” Zhao said Wednesday.
“They have severely damaged the image and image of Chinese media and have severely damaged their normal operations in the US,” he said.
The Associated Press spokesperson told CNN Business “it is seeking more information on the requirements announced today and will review them carefully.” Representatives for CBS, NPR and United Press International did not immediately return requests for comment.
Just hours after China imposed massive national security legislation in Hong Kong, Beijing announced new conditions in the US media, saying critics say the city has stripped the city of its autonomy and some freedoms, which would directly affect how the media works there.
The Trump administration and the Beijing government have engaged in several rounds of tit-for-tat targeting each other’s media outlets.
Earlier this year, Beijing Deportation
After the US, journalists from several major US news organizations, including the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal Kutch
The number of Chinese journalists allowed to work in the US offices of Chinese government media.
– Angus Watson in Sydney contributed to this article.
