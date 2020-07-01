The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS News and NPR News should submit relevant documents to the Chinese government within seven days, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference Wednesday.

“China will have to take these steps to counter the unreasonable repression of Chinese media in the US,” Zhao said. “They’re totally self-defense.”

The Beijing response came after the Trump administration branded four Chinese government media outlets “foreign missions.” Last week , To file paperwork with U.S. authorities on their finances and personnel. Xinhua, CCTV affiliate China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily and People’s Daily Parent has added Washington CCTV, People’s Daily, Global Times and China News Service to the list of hired Tian Development USA.

David Stillwell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Said Chinese lets designate the tablets because the US administration sees them as propaganda centers “effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party” rather than independent news agencies.