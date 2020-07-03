World

Choreographer Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 on the back of hundreds of Bollywood hits

Her physician told CNN that Saroj Khan, 71, the leading Indian choreographer behind Bollywood’s biggest productions, has died at the age of 71.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Khan has choreographed hundreds of musical numbers, with some of India’s biggest stars dancing to her direction.

One of her doctors, Narendra Sharma, told CNN that she died of a heart attack on Friday at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai. Sharma said Khan was suffering from diabetes and was undergoing dialysis. He said she was battling the infection, which eventually led to a cardiac arrest.

Khan was tested twice for Kovid-19, but both tests were negative, Sharma said.

The hit songs from “Devdas”, including “Dola Ray Dola” and “Yeh Ishq Hee” from the 2007 comedy “Jab We Met (When We Met)” were created under Khan’s choreography.

She is also known as the guru for the most famous faces of Bollywood. Khan has worked with late showrunner Sridevi on several titles including “Mr. India,” “Chandni” and “Lamhe” and has choreographed dozens of Bollywood celebrity Madhuri Dixit.

Among the stars who paid tribute to Khan on Friday, Dixit wrote: “I am devastated by the loss of my friend and mentor Saroj Khan. I will always be grateful for her efforts to help me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost a tremendously talented person. I will miss you.”

“I woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan is no more,” says actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with her on several productions. “It’s as easy as she can make someone dance. It’s a big loss for the industry. Rest her soul calmly.”

“Every time I learn, I raise the extra level that you choreograph the song,” said singer Shreya Ghoshal. “You bring the nuances, expressions, and kindness to your heroines. The end of an era.”

