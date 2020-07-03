Chris O’Dowd says the backlash against celebrity ‘Imagine’ cover

The three-minute clip saw actors, comedians and singers, including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Nora Jones, taking turns singing the song of Lennon’s classic.
After Gadot shared a star-studded video montage on his Instagram, critics expressed their disgust on social media and accused celebrities of not being in touch. Singer Nick Cave also called it “the most frightening version ever recorded.”
O’Dowd, who appeared on Monday’s episode of Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast, defended the criticism of what was supposed to be a heartfelt gesture.
“In my interpretation of it, I think the backlash is justified,” said the Irish actor and writer.
O’Dowd confessed that he was involved at the request of close friend and “bridesmaid” co-star Kristen Wiig, and only participated because he thought it was a “charity”.
“I’ll do anything that Kristen asks me to do, in fact, we’ve done it,” he said. “It took five minutes and I didn’t think about it. I thought it was for the children.”
O’Dowd mistakenly attributed the “first wave of creative dysentery” to the beginning of the pandemic.
He described the video as “We don’t have to hate everything.”
In April, actor Jamie Dornan defended the video, saying it was Gadot’s attempt to lift the spirits of those affected by Kovid-19.
“Most importantly, she’s trying to do good and kind,” Fifty Shades star told Shane Todd when she appeared on the “Tea with Me” podcast. “I was dragged along with it.”
Leave a Comment