Chris O’Dowd says the backlash against celebrity ‘Imagine’ cover

The three-minute clip saw actors, comedians and singers, including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Nora Jones, taking turns singing the song of Lennon’s classic.

After Gadot shared a star-studded video montage on his Instagram, critics expressed their disgust on social media and accused celebrities of not being in touch. Singer Nick Cave also called it “the most frightening version ever recorded.”

O’Dowd, who appeared on Monday’s episode of Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast, defended the criticism of what was supposed to be a heartfelt gesture.