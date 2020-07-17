Chuck Woolery’s son has Covid-19, spokesperson confirms

“Chuck’s son is high-quality and asymptomatic,” Mark Younger, with Jekyll and Hyde Promoting, instructed CNN.

Woolery made news late Sunday when President Donald Trump retweeted Woolery indicating absolutely everyone is lying about Covid-19.

“The most outrageous lies are the kinds about Covid 19. All people is lying,” Woolery reported in that tweet.

“The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Health professionals, not all but most, that we are explained to to have confidence in. I assume it is all about the election and preserving the economic climate from coming again, which is about the election. I’m ill of it,” his tweet mentioned.

Woolery deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday, Youthful explained. In his last posted tweet, Woolery said, “Covid-19 is true and it is listed here.” “My son examined positive for the virus, and I sense for these struggling and primarily for all those who have lost liked ones,” Woolery mentioned in a tweet on Monday early morning, which even now lives in the cache of electronic archive sites. Speaking on “Blunt Force Truth,” the correct-wing political podcast he cohosts, Woolery said he “under no circumstances reported Covid was a hoax, but it was the only way” his critics “could really twist and use it versus me.” “You can find nowhere I made use of ‘hoax’ or ‘it’s not real’ or something like that. I just claimed we’ve been lied to,” Woolery mentioned. “My son has it, so hopefully he’s fantastic,” he claimed. The podcast was launched Thursday. It is not apparent when it was recorded. Woolery claimed it was “an honor to have your president retweet what your feelings are and consider it’s essential ample to do that.” READ Zuckerberg says he's been unhappy by Trump's managing of Covid-19 Woolery wished a split from social media, so he deactivated his Twitter account, Younger mentioned. Woolery’s account “is not gone. He is just having a crack from the abuse he has been given from hundreds of intolerant men and women who purposefully mislead individuals on his statement, including the media,” Younger reported.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.