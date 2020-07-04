Cleveland Indians ‘to determine the best way forward’ in regards to the team’s name

The MLB franchise released a statement on Friday, saying the team is “committed to engaging appropriate stakeholders to determine the best way to address our community and our team’s name.”
The Indians removed the “Chief Woohoo” logo from their uniform after the 2018 season ended.
“We are committed to making a positive impact on our community and embracing our responsibility to promote social justice and equality. We recognize the name of our organization, one of the most visible ways we can connect with society.
“We are institutionally debating these issues, and the recent social unrest in our society and our country has highlighted the need to develop as an organization on social justice issues.
“With this in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best way to address our team’s name.
“While the focus of the baseball world has shifted to the excitement of the unprecedented 2020 season, we have recognized our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in a way that unites and inspires our city and all of us. They support our team.”
Atlanta Braves franchise ‘respects, supports and values Native American community’
On Friday, before Cleveland released its announcement, CNN reached out to the Indians and Atlanta Braves for their franchise names. The Braves did not address the name change in their response.
“The Atlanta Braves respect, support and value the Native American community,” the statement said. “That will never change.
“The Atlanta Braves’ relationship with the Native American community was many years ago and over the past few months, we have developed a stronger bond with Braves and various Native American tribes regionally and nationally on issues related to Native American culture.
“We have held meetings with our Native American Working Group to spread their voices with us on cultural issues, education and community ach treatments and show our fans what they are proud of here.
“The Atlanta Braves have a meaningful commitment to respect the Native American community and we are excited to work together to make this happen.
“We have a lot of work to do on and off the field, but the Atlanta Braves are ready to face the challenge of these times.”
After receiving the announcement, CNN tried to make it clear that the team had no plans at this time to rename the Braves, but the answer was no.
Leave a Comment