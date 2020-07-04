Cleveland Indians ‘to determine the best way forward’ in regards to the team’s name

The MLB franchise released a statement on Friday, saying the team is “committed to engaging appropriate stakeholders to determine the best way to address our community and our team’s name.”

The Indians removed the “Chief Woohoo” logo from their uniform after the 2018 season ended.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on our community and embracing our responsibility to promote social justice and equality. We recognize the name of our organization, one of the most visible ways we can connect with society.