Coca-Cola Odwalla is shutting down the juice

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” he added.
Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla’s business for the past several years, a company spokesman said, adding that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus epidemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than in the past.
However, Hackett said in a statement that the decision “is more important than ever to assess where our business and operations will improve efficiency.”
“We are focused on increasing system efficiency by rhetorically prioritizing delivery of the core [products] And he said during an April conference call discussing the company’s first-quarter financial results.
“There is less complexity [the supply chain]”More opportunity for success,” Quincy said in a separate call with members of the media in April.
Odwalla products are delivered to retail locations by about 230 refrigerated trucks – an example of how certain products can introduce problems into the company’s supply chain. The beverage company is also canceling that distribution network.
