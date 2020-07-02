World

Coca-Cola Odwalla is shutting down the juice

Adam D. Crook
Coca-Cola Odwalla is shutting down the juice
President John Hackett said the company was “given a rapidly changing market place and despite all efforts to support sustainable production.” Coca Cola News (Co.) The Minute Maid Business Unit, which owns the company’s juice brands, said in an email to CNN Business.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla’s business for the past several years, a company spokesman said, adding that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus epidemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than in the past.

However, Hackett said in a statement that the decision “is more important than ever to assess where our business and operations will improve efficiency.”

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal Food companies They are cutting their product offerings To make their operations more efficient during the pandemic and to meet the increasing demand for their most popular items. Coke CEO James Quincy outlined a similar strategy this spring.

“We are focused on increasing system efficiency by rhetorically prioritizing delivery of the core [products] And he said during an April conference call discussing the company’s first-quarter financial results.

“There is less complexity [the supply chain]”More opportunity for success,” Quincy said in a separate call with members of the media in April.

Odwalla products are delivered to retail locations by about 230 refrigerated trucks – an example of how certain products can introduce problems into the company’s supply chain. The beverage company is also canceling that distribution network.

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

