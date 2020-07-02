Coca Cola News Co. President John Hackett said the company was “given a rapidly changing market place and despite all efforts to support sustainable production.”The Minute Maid Business Unit, which owns the company’s juice brands, said in an email to CNN Business.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla’s business for the past several years, a company spokesman said, adding that the decision to discontinue the brand was not directly related to the coronavirus epidemic. She explained that health-conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than in the past.

However, Hackett said in a statement that the decision “is more important than ever to assess where our business and operations will improve efficiency.”