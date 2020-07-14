Comic Giant Launches New Line of Prestige Collectibles

Marvel and ReedPOP are teaming up for Marvel Made, a new line of prestige collectibles and products.

Marvel Entertainment just launched Marvel Made, an exclusive new line of prestige Marvel collectibles.

The new product line, which is in collaboration with ReedPOP, the event planners behind New York Comic Con, PAX, C2E2, Star Wars Celebration, ECCC, MCM Comic Con and BookCon, includes an inaugural pin set and collector’s notebook bundle featuring art by Eisner Award-winning artist Skottie Young.

“Going back to its roots with Stan Lee, Marvel has always had a direct connection with its fans,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “Marvel Made continues that tradition by providing all True Believers with exciting and truly unique high-end collectibles that could only be created by the House of Ideas.”

Marvel Made products will run on a limited-time basis throughout the year. Fans can purchase them on the official site through a mix of limited runs, flash sales, and minimum pre-orders. The inaugural Skottie Young Premier Bundle includes the following:

A limited-edition brand-new base set of ten enamel pins, featuring Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more

Five additional bundle-exclusive enamel pins, featuring debut designs for Carnage (from Marvel Comics’ Absolute Carnage), Jean Grey (from Marvel Comics’ House of X), Advanced Suit Spider-Man (from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game) and more

An oversized hardcover notebook (8 ½” x 11”) with facsimile art board sketch pages and a cover featuring an original illustration of the Advanced Suit Spider-Man, from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

An exclusive Marvel Made Skottie Young variant cover of Excalibur #1, written by Tini Howard

Only 2,500 units have been processed, with each costing $199 plus tax. Fans are only allowed to purchase a maximum of two bundles.

“Over the years, Marvel fans have gotten more and more excited to collect the high-end exclusive merchandise we offer at conventions, festivals, and other special events, and we’ve received more requests than ever from our diehard fans for more ways to celebrate the Marvel Universe,” said Mike Pasciullo, VP, Marvel Marketing & Communications. “Marvel Made is the next step in the evolution of our convention merchandise, which will expand that sense of community and deepen our relationship with fans – all while offering the same level of quality and exclusivity our fans know and love. We can’t wait to unveil the rest of these items in the coming months.”

Marvel Made Blind Boxes are also available for $30 and include two random limited-edition enamel pins from Skottie Young’s base set. Those that purchase a Marvel Made product will also receive exclusive variant comic books by Marvel artists. Young tackled the first cover, which is a limited-edition Excalibur #1 variant. The first 1,000 purchasers will also received a sketch version of the same cover.

